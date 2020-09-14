In correlation with the city-wide Lodi Garage Sales this weekend, local businesses will also be holding sidewalks sales from Thursday, Sept. 17 through Saturday, Sept. 19.
Some of the local businesses offering the three-day sales are Three Bats in the Belfry, Nancy’s Floral & Gifts, Buttercream Bakery (upstairs of the Bakery), and Prairie Valley Resale Store.
Reach Out Lodi is offering indoor sales on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 only.
There will also be a brat stand at Lodi Sausage from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on each day, weather permitting.
