Local adults living in southern Wisconsin who are grieving can find hope and healing with the help of Agrace grief support specialists.
This July, Agrace will host “Bridges,” “COVID-19 Loss” and “LGBTQ+ Spouse/Partner Loss” support groups for adults who are grieving the death of a person. These groups provide emotional and peer support in a professionally led virtual group setting and require advance registration.
Bridges is for adults grieving the death of any loved one. It meets every other Wednesday throughout the year, and participants can attend as often as they feel the need for support. In July, meetings are July 7 and July 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pre-registration is required; call (608) 327-7118.
COVID-19 Loss Group is for adults grieving the death of any loved one due to the COVID-19 virus. It meets every other Wednesday, and participants can attend as often as they feel the need for support. In July, meetings are July 14 and 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pre-registration is required; call (608) 327-7118. There is no cost to attend this group.
LGBTQ+ Spouse/Partner Loss Group is a six-week grief support series for people grieving the death of their spouse or life partner. It meets Tuesdays, July 20 to August 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pre-registration is required; call (608) 327-7118.
These grief support groups meet virtually—via online video chat using a tablet, computer or smartphone, which means people can join from anywhere in southern Wisconsin. Anyone who is grieving a death may join, even if the person who died was not a hospice patient.
There is no fee for these programs if a participant’s family member was served by Agrace Hospice Care or another hospice in the past 12 months. Modest fees may apply for others, and fees can be lowered or waived, if needed.
Visit Agrace.org/GriefGroups or call (608) 327-7118 for more information.