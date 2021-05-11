The Lodi Parks Committee met on May 4 for the first time in seven months. One of the first orders of business was to “reintroduce” themselves, in a way, because since last meeting, there are four new faces on the committee, including Chair Mike Goethel, who is also an Aalder on city council.
Rich Stevenson (alder), Mike Bilkey and Bill Welsh return, while Tim Ripp (dlder), Luke Kloberdanz and Geoff Vorlander join Goethel as the new faces.
One of the first decisions needing to be made was regarding the Lodi Pride Concert series and its rental fees for usage of the park. The normal park rental fees are $50 per use, but in years' past, the fee was reduced to $25 for the concert series.
Committee member Mike Bilkey was the first to recommend that the reduced fee remains for the 2021 season — which consists of just three concerts on various Wednesday nights in summer (June 16, July 14 and Aug. 18 from 5-7 p.m.).
“I think we should go ahead and do it (recommend it to city council),” Bilkey said. “We’ve done it in the past, and it’s more of a community event than not.”
He added that some have argued whether it’s fair or unfair, and that not many people go to it. Bilkey said that it does bring people to town, though.
The committee was in unanimous agreement to have a recommendation go to council for a formal resolution reducing the shelter rental fee for the concert series in 2021.
Spring Creek improvement talks finally resume
After the long lay off between meetings, the parks committee once again resumed talks about wanting to improve Spring Creek as it flows through the city. It remains one of the top priorities for the committee, but it will be an in-depth project whenever it gets going.
“The creek walls became a real nightmare and we couldn’t move forward because of time constraints — needing permits, and Spring Creek being a trout stream,” Committee member Rich Stevenson said. “It is quite the extensive, and expensive, project.”
In September, Marty Melchior of Interfluve gave a presentation on how the creek could be improved, which included the walls, as well as a possible re-meandering of the creek.
“He brought up ideas that we never thought of,” Committee member Bill Welsh said. “The a-ha moment for me (of the creek needing improvements) was seeing that the stone on the walls was good 100 years ago, but when we’re having 100-year storms every six weeks through summer, the stones don’t work like they should anymore.”
New member Luke Kloberdanz, who works with the Ice Age Trail Alliance in Cross Plains, said that the creek just outside his office underwent a re-meandering project in about 2014. He said the surrounding area of that creek now looks great.
Committee member Mike Bilkey said he would like to do his own presentation at the June meeting to show the others what he has been thinking about in regards to the potential project. He saw how streams, creeks and small rivers in other communities were handled and came up with some ideas.
“We need to figure out what makes sense for the stream, then what can we afford to do,” Bilkey said. “The biggest thing is, what can we do to help relieve flooding for residents in that area.”
Welsh noted that perhaps there should be some community meetings to see what residents thought. The committee also wanted to bring back Melchior to a future meeting for further discussion.
Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd did bring up that the creek walls are on the National Historic Register, but wasn’t sure what that means for any potential projects.
Community pool might not open for 2021
The community pool in Lodi was closed during the summer of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it might stay closed in 2021 for a different reason.
Director of Public Works Terry Weter said that the pool might not open this summer due to a lack of employees. He said the recruitment process “has been horrible” and only one person has applied for a position with the pool, but not for Pool Manager. Positions of pool manager, assistant pool manager, assistant parks attendant, pool lifeguard and pool attendant are still advertised in the employment section on the city’s website at www.cityoflodi.us.
