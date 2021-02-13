On Friday, Feb. 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Lodi United Methodist Church is hosting a community blood drive.
The event is sponsored by the Lodi United Methodist Women. The church is located at 130 Locust Street.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. For an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767, or go to www.recrossblood.org.
