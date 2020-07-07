A death in Arlington that occurred Monday, July 6, is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office requested DCI to conduct the death investigation, although the death is not known at this time to have directly resulted from an officer’s actions or omissions.
According to a press release from the DOJ, two Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies were serving a writ of eviction Monday, July 6. The sound of a single round from a firearm was heard from a room within the home and an individual was found alone with a gunshot wound. Life saving measures by the deputies were unsuccessful and the subject died on the scene.
No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.
DCI is leading this investigation and is being assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation, according to the DOJ.
DCI is reviewing evidence to determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Columbia County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.