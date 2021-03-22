Lodi residents have helped raise nearly $6,000 to benefit local charities and nonprofit organizations. They have done so through the Save to Give Challenge, in coordination with Lodi Utilities and Focus on Energy.
Focus on Energy began Lodi’s version of the program on Jan. 25 with its winter campaign. The winter portion ended at noon on Monday, March 22. The goal was to not only have Lodi Utilities customers save on their energy usage, but help area nonprofits as a result.
Residents signed up online and chose which organization to donate to — Reach Out Lodi, the Lodi Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) or the Prairie Valley Resale Store.
Focus on Energy’s Brady Steigauf was on hand at the Lodi Common Council meeting on March 16 to give a brief presentation, providing an update on the program. He reported that $5,865 had been raised from the 112 households that were enrolled in the challenge as of March 16. Residents raised $4,965 with their energy-saving activities, while Lodi Utilities donated an additional $900 — $300 to each charity — as a result of at least 100 households being enrolled.
To get enrolled, residents sign up at myaccount.lodiutilities.org and click on the “Save to Give” tab. They can only choose one nonprofit to support during their energy-saving efforts. Points are accumulated through different actions — like the one-time events of enrolling in the challenge (10 points), ordering a free Energy Saving Pack (2 points), and installing LED lights (2 points). Turning off unnecessary lights throughout the day earns one point each time. A full list of actions is available online. Those points are then turned into dollar amounts for the charities.
In winter, points could be earned by having your thermostat at a certain temperature as well. For summer, new actions worth points are to open windows or use fans rather than turning on an air conditioner, and turning the thermostat to a higher degree to save on AC usage.
The goal for winter was to raise a total of $12,000 for the nonprofits. Despite only reaching the halfway point, the new goal for summer will be to raise the remaining amount to reach the ultimate goal that was set at $25,000 for both campaigns.
Lodi Utilities will donate an additional $1,200 — $400 to each charity — if 250 households sign up for the challenge before the end of the summer campaign, which runs from June 14-Aug. 9. Residents who participated in the winter campaign are automatically enrolled in the summer campaign.
Lodi Utilities is one of more than 100 state electrical and/or gas utilities to participate in the Focus on Energy initiative.
Other area utilities participating are — Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative, Alliant Energy, We Energies, Columbus Water & Light, Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE), Pardeeville Public Utilities, Prairie du Sac Utilities, Sauk City Utilities, Waunakee Utilities and Wisconsin Dells Water & Light Utility.
Council approvals
Also at the March 16 meeting, the Council approved a resolution finalizing the purchase of the new fire engine for the Lodi Area Fire Department, which also serves the Town of Lodi and the Town of West Point. All three municipalities now have the necessary payment information on its lease through PNC.
Lodi Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd said that the engine was purchased and the department is expecting delivery some time in early 2022.
In other news, the Council also approved the city to use Wipfli LLP for its auditing services for five years beginning with the 2021 audit. Wipfli was recommended by the Finance and Human Resource Committee after the city issued a request for proposal (RFP).
The cost to the city for Wipfli’s 2021 audit is $29,500 and increasing slightly each year of the contract — 2022 ($30,100), 2023 ($30,800), 2024 ($31,400) and 2025 ($32,100). It includes the audits for the city, Lodi Utilities, TIF districts and the PSC Utility report.
