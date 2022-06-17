Lodi United Methodist Church handed out another round of its Dolly Fund grants to local organizations and students during its 10 a.m. service on Sunday, June 5. In total, six organizations, 10 Lodi High School seniors, and two local college students received funds.
The Dolly Fund began in December 2019 when Robert Thistle gave an initial seven-figure donation to LUMC in honor of his mother, Viola “Dolly” Nichols Thistle. It was noted that the brick and mortar needs of the church would not take priority with this donation.
“We’ve been entrusted with this gift to service the community,” LUMC Pastor PyungAhn (Peace) Kim said during the service, which are streamed live on its Facebook page. “We are grateful we are able to do it.”
On the LUMC website about the Dolly Fund, Robert Thistle said this about his mother, “She didn’t want anyone she knew to leave uncared for. She was very gentle, but hers was a gentleness with a strong determination to help others and raiser her children to have faith in God and in each other.”
Opportunities of Dolly’s Fund grants are open to every organization that serves the marginalized, respects the dignity of the people, and enhances the quality of their lives. Scholarship opportunities are available to youth and anyone seeking a post-secondary education or training.
The six organizations receiving funds this time were Lift Lodi, the Lake Wisconsin Lions Club, the Lodi Public Library, the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, Satori House Recovery, and the Lodi Art Music Academy.
Grants from the Dolly Fund are given twice a year, with the next round to be given in the fall. Applications to nominate an organization or individual are available on LUMC’s website at www.lodiumc.org/dollys-fund/. Applications for the fall grants must be turned in by Oct. 15.
Lift Lodi
Lift Lodi Director/President Sarah Keyeski thanked LUMC for the funds and for being “a beautiful support of this small little mission that has grown into a big initiative.”
On May 14, Lift Lodi held its inaugural Day of Service, with about 250 community members volunteering for various enhancement/beautification projects around the city. Keyeski would like to plan more days of service throughout the year as well.
Keyeski quoted Pastor Kim’s sermon, ‘We pray that you’d inspire us to commit to an act on the small difference we can make. May we bring wholeness through small acts of care and service.’
“And really, this was the concept behind Lift Lodi,” Keyeski said. “It is pretty difficult right now to see all the things happening in our world and the difficulties that people are struggling with … it’s been depressing.”
Keyeski is a mental health therapist.
“For me to do something was an activation of an idea of what small things can we do,” she said. “And the idea was then, let’s all, in our community, do something for our community.”
Keyeski then read a brief letter from an elderly resident who had volunteers work on her house on May 14, and how grateful she was for everyone who helped.
“That was the purpose. These small little acts that we all can do, that can really lift others,” Keyeski said. “And that’s why it is Lift Lodi — lift the community and lift ourselves, lift each other.”
Lake Wisconsin Lions Club
A representative of the organization said that the funds will be used to upgrade equipment used to provide free eye exams and glasses to children who otherwise wouldn’t receive the necessary care.
In March, the organization did 400 screenings in the Wisconsin Dells/Lake Delton area, and almost 50 needed referrals for further screenings.
Lodi Public Library
Recently, the library renovated the children’s area with new furniture, play material and more. Library Director Alec LeClair said the funds will go toward further improving the library.
Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW)
Becky Mulhern, Outreach Specialist at ADAW, accepted the grant for the nonprofit serving Wisconsin. She said the money will continue to help those affected, as all programs and services of ADAW are offered free of charge — care consults, support groups, education programs and memory cafes.
Satori House
The nonprofit began in February 2020 by area native Jake Niesen, and provides support for those struggling with substance abuse and mental health disorders. Based in Baraboo, it mainly serves Columbia, Sauk, Juneau, Marquette, Richland and Dane counties. In 2020, Satori House offered free support for 18 individuals, and 125 in 2021. This year, it has helped more than 200 people, as it can also provide Certified Peer Support Specialist Services within the Wisconsin River Network (Richland, Sauk and Columbia).
Lodi Art Music Academy (LAMA)
LAMA is a relative new startup and is a collaboration between LUMC and Lodi High School’s CREW. The mission is to help the people of the Lodi area enrich their lives through music and art.
LAMA currently has five instructors who can provide individuals lessons in music or art. The organization hopes to eventually provide a one-day youth theater workshop.
Scholarships
The church asked the Lodi School District’s scholarship committee to select 10 graduates to receive the Dolly Fund scholarship. In addition to the normal 10 LHS students selected, two local college students also received scholarships. Each student received $1,000.
The LHS students receiving scholarships were Aryn Attoe, Elle Davis, Dean Finney, Olivia Flathau, Kyle Green, Dylann Harrington, Kayla Pierquet, Josi Rennhack, Rylee Schneider and Emma Steinberg. Each graduate was also given the book, “God’s Wisdom for Graduates,” which was personalized for each student.
The college students were Kira Ludlum, who is attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire — majoring in elementary education and minoring in social studies — and Marlin Pododzinki, who is working to attain an electro-mechanical engineering degree, while also holding down a job.
“With this, I can work a little less and focus on schoolwork,” Pododzinki said. “This is appreciated and will go a long way.”