Compassion International, a leading authority on child sponsorship which works to release children from poverty globally, will be bringing its “The Compassion Journey” event to Lodi Dec. 10-12.
The event will educate visitors about the realities of life in extreme poverty, provide an opportunity to experience elements of another culture and a chance for visitors to discuss the experience through break-out style discussions.
The Compassion Journey
The event will be hosted by Lodi United Methodist Church in Lodi from Dec. 10-12. Visitors will be invited on a self-guided journey where they will be immersed in the daily life of Kevin, a child sponsored by Compassion International who is growing up under the weight of poverty in the nation of Kenya.
The experience includes 1,000 square feet of exhibit space featuring interactive elements highlighting the challenging circumstances Kevin faces around food security, education, shelter and safety as well as the help and hope that Compassion provides through the sponsorship program.
The Compassion Journey is highly interactive, using individual iPods and headsets to offer visitors a sense of what life is like in extremely poverty-stricken areas around the world where more than 1.4 billion people are living on less than $1.25 per day1 (USD).