A Pardeeville man was arrested Monday night and is now facing felony charges, suspected in a road rage incident near the Merrimac Ferry in West Point.
Andrew John Sullivan, 38, was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court on Wednesday with hit-and-run, failure to stop for an officer, four counts of bail jumping, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a fourth offense, adding to two other open OWI-4 cases charged in 2020 and 2021.
The incident started around 7 p.m. on Monday when a City of Lodi police officer received a call for assistance, reporting that a vehicle had rammed another vehicle multiple times and the suspected blue Chevy Silverado was last seen driving south on Highway 188.
The officer located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect driving north on Highway 188 and turned on the squad lights and siren. The officer followed the truck for nearly four minutes, according to the criminal complaint, before the vehicle pulled over on Highway 113 at the Ferry Wayside, the driver identified as Sullivan.
According to the criminal complaint, Columbia County Dispatch had received a report from the driver of a 2023 Kia who had exited the ferry behind Sullivan’s truck, proceeding south on Highway 113. The driver of the Kia told officers that they had signaled to turn left toward Okee when Sullivan crossed the center line and rammed their vehicle. The driver was able to get ahead of Sullivan, but Sullivan then sped up and rear-ended the vehicle as it was driving. Sullivan then attempted a Y-turn to go north on Highway 113, but the other driver maneuvered in an attempt to keep Sullivan from leaving the scene, though the driver said Sullivan rammed their vehicle again before driving away, then followed by the alleged victim.
Officers reported that after being stopped by police, Sullivan told them “you got me” and declined to take an alcohol breath test, but said that he had a couple drinks at home before going to the Ferry Landing bar. A loaded handgun was also found in Sullivan’s vehicle according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
Sullivan appeared in court on Wednesday where he was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a fourth offense and hit-and-run, ordered to remain in custody under a $50,000 cash bond.
Sullivan has three prior convictions for operating a vehicle while intoxicated from incidents in August 2004, July 2008, and August 2014. Sullivan also has two open felony OWI cases in Columbia County. He was charged in April 2021 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a fourth offense with a minor in the vehicle. In that case, after being stopped on County Highway V near Dekorra, officers reported that Sullivan blew a .149 on preliminary breath test, and had also been driving with a six-year-old in the vehicle. He was later released on a $500 cash bond.
A year earlier Sullivan, in April 2020, was arrested on County Highway V after reportedly blowing through a stop sign at Kent Road, later registering .172 on a preliminary breath test, over twice the legal limit. Sullivan was released on a signature bond. In October 2020, that case was set for trial, but has not had further hearings since then. In the 2021 case, Sullivan entered a plea of not guilty in September with the case set for trial, but not yet scheduled.
Sullivan is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in regards to the most recent charges on May 25. If convicted in the recent case, he faces up to six and a half years in prison.