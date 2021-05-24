The School District of Lodi Board of Education approved Adria Schroeder as the next director of student services at its May 10 meeting. On July 1, Schroeder will start her official duties and will replace Tiffany Loken, who is leaving the district for a similar position in the Waunakee School District.
Schroeder was selected from 11 applicants. Student services staff members from across the district, administrative staff, and board members participated in the two rounds of interviews which resulted in her selection. Schroeder has a strong background in special education, equity work, and social emotional learning.
Schroeder has 17 years experience in education. She spent 12 years in the Mayville School District as a special education teacher and autism consultant, spent four years in the Marshall School District, and served as the 6-12 Student Services Coordinator for the past year in the School District of Lodi.
Schroeder has a Bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in Special Education, an Autism Specialist Certificate from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, a Masters in Education from University of Wisconsin-Madison, with a Director of Special Education Licensure from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.