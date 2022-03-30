A Columbia County Highway and Transportation Department road repair project along County Highway J in the Town of Lodi is scheduled to begin on April 11.
The first phase of the project is already underway, as crews are clearing vegetation, trees, and relocating minor utilities along the five-mile stretch of Highway J from the Wells Road/Lindsay Road intersection, going north all the way up its intersection with County Highway CS.
The overall work of the project will include clearing and grubbing, ditching and drainage corrections, culvert replacement, minor off-roadway grading and slope corrections, guardrail replacement, full depth pavement removal, subsurface corrections, and installation of a new asphalt surface.
Sections of Highway J will be closed starting on April 11 as “Phase 2A” of the project begins. Highway J will be closed for local traffic only from Lindsay Road to Richards Road, and from Richards Road to its break with County Highway V. Highway J and V share a stretch of road through the project locale. Barricades and other signage will be placed on site noting the closures.
“Local traffic only by statute means that the individual has a destination that lies within the area of the road closure barricades and signage,” Columbia County Highway Commissioner Chris Hardy said.
Work during Phase 2A includes full depth pavement removal, culvert extensions, subsurface re-grading, replacement of the asphalt surface and road painting. All work is weather sensitive and weather dependent, Hardy said, meaning delays are possible.
While this section of work is being done, the suggested south-to-north detour for non-local traffic around the area includes Highways 113 and 60 around the City of Lodi from the south of the project, to Interstate 39 going north, and then Highway CS.
Phase 2B of the project focuses on the Richards Road intersection with Highway J. The intersection will be open until May 16 as other work is done on Highway J, then be closed until the end of May, or until the portion of the project is completed. Hardy said that in Phase 2B, the pavement along Highway J through the intersection is being replaced, as well as a culvert replacement underneath Richards Road. Minor ditching and site improvement near Richards Road is also being done.
The final phase of the project is scheduled to begin June 6, but is contingent on the completion of the other phases first. Phase 3 focuses on the stretch of Highway J as it breaks away from Highway V and goes north to Highway CS. Again, local traffic only signs will be posted until phase completion, set for some time in mid-to-late July.
Work during this portion includes full depth pavement pulverization, right-of-way grading, road widening, shoulder grading, ditching, culvert installation, asphalt surface replacement, shouldering, painting, and signage replacement.
The suggested detour for south-to-north traffic during Phase 3 is Highway V to CS.
All work is being conducted by Columbia County with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Local Road Improvement Program. The project is expected to be 100% completed by the end of July, depending on the weather. The County Highway Department states that, “Every effort is being made to minimize disruptions to traffic patterns and timing while still being able to complete the project in an efficient and cost-effective manner.”
Questions about this project, or timing, can be directed to the Columbia County Highway & Transportation Department at 608-429-2156 or Highway@co.columbia.wi.us. Additional information can be found at www.co.columbia.wi.us and clicking Highway and Transportation under the “Departments” tab.