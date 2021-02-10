Gov. Tony Evers has signed Executive Order # 107 ordering that flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff in honor of former Wisconsin Fire Inspector David Jerald Tomlinson on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. David Jerald Tomlinson passed away on Dec. 6, 2020 after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

According to the a proclamation, Tomlinson, a Poynette resident, passed away after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty. He served as a volunteer firefighter for 31 years, including the last several years as a fire inspector.

A Postal Service worker for 32 years and a fixture in local youth sports, he was a "loving husband, son and brother, a doting grandfather, and a friend to the community," the proclamation notes.

Flags are ordered flown at half-staff at buildings, grounds and military installations of the state of Wisconsin Feb 10 until sunset that day.

