The work within the space that is known as Kohn Park in the city of Lodi is underway. The Lodi Parks Committee provided a brief update at its Nov. 2 meeting.
The park is located along Highway 113, adjacent to Goeres Park, on the west side of Spring Creek. Committee member Bill Welsh said an initial herbicide treatment was distributed onto two-thirds of the current grassy field, but rains did not allow it to take effect.
According to Welsh, another herbicide treatment was recently sprayed on the area, which seems to be working. Welsh added that the area needing the second treatment “set things back a little.” Another herbicide treatment is scheduled for spring, after a prescribed burn takes place, bringing the area back to its native vegetation.
There is a portion of the park, that is slightly wetter than the other areas, where sedges have been growing, that will not receive either of the herbicide treatments.
Seeding will also take place, with the Committee receiving many seeds from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, with Welsh saying the project “is in good shape” with the amount of seeds needed.
Committee member Luke Kloberdanz told Welsh, who has taken the lead on the Kohn Park project, that if he needs or wants any seeds that he doesn’t currently have, to let him know. Kloberdanz is the Director of Philanthropy for the Ice Age Trial Alliance.
The Kohn Park project will pick up speed in the spring.
The Committee also discussed its ongoing project for Doctors Park, located at the intersection of Main Street and Corner Street (both falling within the Highway 113 route). The Committee would like to put a six-paneled sign within the park, providing information on the Ice Age Trail, as well as local and area events happening throughout each given year.
Doctors Park falls on the Ice Age Trail as it begins the downtown Lodi segment. The sign would be similar to what is seen at the south landing of the Merrimac Ferry, with much of the same IAT information.
At the October meeting, the Committee was unsure if it needed Department of Transportation (DOT) approval for the sign, seeing as the park sits along a state highway. The DOT informed the Committee that where the sign is planning to go, it has no jurisdiction on the matter.
However, it was noted that the building directly to the north of the park (the old Chamber of Commerce building), has its property line go 15 feet into the green space, which won’t alter plans very much either.
The sign will have four permanent panels with Ice Age Trail information, and two changeable panels for updated information regarding events around Lodi and the surrounding areas.
Kloberdanz is taking the lead on the sign design and specifications so it can be ordered. He initially thought there would be five permanent panels, and noted that dropping it down to four could save the Committee about $400 dollars. The structure of the sign is about $6,000 and does not include any of the artwork that will be placed inside the panels.
The next steps would be to present things to the Plan Commission at its December meeting. Parks Chair Mike Goethel said he had powerpoint slides that show how big the sign is and where it will go, to help aid the Commission. Parks Committee member Rich Stevenson said he doesn’t foresee there being any sort of problem with the Plan Commission giving its recommendation to Common Council. Then, the following week, Common Council will give a final approval.