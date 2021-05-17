Policy language regarding transgender bathroom usage in the Lodi School District was debated at the May 10 school board meeting.
“This is not an easy issue,” said District Administrator Vince Breunig.
The board was going through second readings of a number of Title IX policy revisions, as well as two new policies, including one on gender inclusion policy and procedure.
Others included nondiscrimination policies dealing with student harassment and sexual harassment, harassment and bullying, and anti-bullying and sexual harassment policies for staff.
By a 5-2 vote, the school board approved the policies and policy updates, with Kristi McMorris and William Wipperfurth casting the two no votes.
Policy making
McMorris asked for further discussion on the wording in the gender inclusion policy and procedure document relating to restroom and locker room access.
The policy states: “Gender inclusive single stall restroom facilities shall be available in every School District of Lodi school building for any student who desires increased privacy. The use of this type of restroom will be decided by the student and no student should be required to use an alternative restroom because of their gender identity or expression. Gender inclusive single stall bathrooms within the School District of Lodi are identified by a sign that indicates it can be used by either gender.”
Additionally, the policy goes on to declare: "Any student who is uncomfortable using a shared-segregated facility, regardless of the reason, shall, upon the student’s request, be provided with a safe and non-stigmatizing alternative. This may include, for example, provision to use a nearby private restroom or a separate changing schedule.”
Policies in the district go through the policy committee and are then sent to the school board for a first reading. No action is taken at that time. Then, a second reading for policies is conducted by the school board and action is usually then taken on them.
McMorris objected to the portion of the gender inclusion policy relating to restroom and locker room access. She said she talked to Breunig and thanked him for respectfully walking her through the policy.
However, McMorris feels the wording opens the district up to potential error on its part. McMorris said she is for making a place for every single person “to feel safe, and to feel protected, and to feel loved and to feel included. I don’t want to marginalize anybody for whatever they believe in.”
Still, McMorris explained that the language that leaves it up to the student to decide what bathroom to use and that “ … no student should be required to use an alternative bathroom because of their gender identity and expression” opens the door to the possibility of males using female restrooms and females using male restrooms. She said she didn’t want it to be the norm where males could walk into a female bathroom.
McMorris asked to pull that language out to have a further discussion to make the wording appropriate or to “have a greater understanding of what is allowed in our restrooms on our campuses.”
Breunig said the wording could be taken either way. It could be taken as whether the district is requiring a student to use an alternative restroom or not. Or, it could be taken as students get to choose.
Breunig said the courts have ruled clearly that schools cannot tell transgender students which bathroom to use, explaining that the Lodi School District has to follow what Circuit Court 7 says. He said the district’s attorney said there are school districts that push the envelope and say students can’t choose what bathroom to use, but if they do, the attorney said that those districts “will lose that argument almost every single time.”
Breunig said he appreciates the concerns McMorris expressed, but he also explained there are not a lot of Lodi students doing this.
“When we’ve had students request this, or tell us they are going to do this, it’s been for a reason,” said Breunig. “It’s not like we have a lot of students jumping into the girls’ bathroom or jumping into the boys’ bathroom. There has to be a pretty significant reason to do so.”
Breunig also said any student is allowed to use any of the single-stall bathrooms in the district. He added that at the high school there is a small separate locker room that can be used for any reason.
School Board Vice President Angela Lathrop said the policy doesn’t prohibit a district from stopping students inappropriately going into bathrooms of the opposite gender.
McMorris said she didn’t feel the wording was specific enough. As examples, she cited people coming to watch sporting events in the district, or volunteers or umpires could inappropriately use bathroom facilities of the opposite gender.
“Why create a policy with this wording that can leave it open?” asked McMorris. “If we’re going to let transgender students do that, that is not my issue. My issue is that this is opening the door to any person on campus.”
Breunig said the top of the policy deals with the scope and noted that it applies to the entire school community, which includes educators, school and district staff, students, families and volunteers.
Hashing out the issues
Board President H. Adam Steinberg gave an example of a transgender person who may have been born male, but is now female and is no longer male and who goes into a female restroom. Steinberg said there is no checking and no questions asked, making the point that is equity.
“So, there’s no way to check anyone at any place to see if you’re on or off or what you are,” said Steinberg. “And that’s the way the future is.”
In response, McMorris asked why then are there labels on bathroom doors?
Another member of the board, Terry Haag, said there shouldn’t be labels on bathroom doors and that other countries don’t have them. Steinberg said other countries have gotten rid of those labels.
McMorris further explained her side of the issue.
“We have a separate bathroom, a gender-inclusive bathroom, in all our schools,” said McMorris. “So I’m sending my second grader to school knowing full well that any male that is on the campus at any time can walk into it and we’re going to normalize that, how is my daughter going to feel? How are my children going to feel? That’s not equity to me. They are put at a disadvantage and now their mental health is at stake.”
The issue, said Breunig, was whether to send the policy back to committee to hash out the language. Some board members wondered if different wording was possible given the legal ramifications. In the end, the board decided not to send it back to committee.
Tiffany Loken, director of student services, said the district has to be careful.
“Putting in a policy that you have to use the bathroom of your biological birth is not going to fly because that is exclusive instead of inclusive,” said Loken.
Loken stated further that she checked with several other districts about the wording and they all said that it’s the student’s choice.
Haag said, “So, they weren’t thinking about adults coming to a game and using the restroom.”
Loken added, “From my perspective that any public area, whether you’re in the mall or the grocery store or anywhere else, people are always going to use the bathroom they identify with.”
Board Member Barb Beyer said, “Then I would just go back to, if your child is not comfortable using a bathroom where other people may come in, then they have the option of using the single-stall bathroom.”
Steinberg gave a “what-if” scenario where the district didn’t have this policy in place. He argued it wouldn’t lead to men going into female bathrooms.
“It’s not something that happens on a daily basis,” said Steinberg, who also noted it took the policy committee four months to get the policy done. “This policy is not going to make that happen.”
Loken also said the high school students who have read the policy are proud of it.
Breunig also said that in his 25 years in education, the issue has been about students who are transitioning. And of the students he's worked with, Breunig said, they would have chosen to use a single-stall bathroom.