At approximately 6:17 p.m. on Monday, August 30, Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, along with Dane Fire and Waunakee EMS were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Lodi-Springfield Road just south of Kurt Road, in the Town of Dane.
Preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota Sienna was operating northbound on Lodi-Springfield Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and struck a pole, causing the vehicle to roll. One female occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Lodi-Springfield Road is closed while Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Detectives, and Crash Reconstructionists conduct their investigation into the nature of the crash.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the deceased pending notification of family.