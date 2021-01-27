The Lodi Optimist Club will hold its annual Breakfast and Raffle on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7, with proceeds going to benefit various area youth programs.

This year’s event will be carry-out only and will be distributed from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Reach Out Lodi.

People will have their choice of a biscuit and gravy meal, or pancakes and sausage. Both meals include applesauce, juice and milk.

Tickets for the event cost $20, which includes two meals and a single raffle ticket. Tickets may be purchased in advanced at Reach Out Lodi, or during the event. Single meal tickets can be purchased at ROL for $10, with those aged 5-12 costing $5. Children under 5 years of age are free. Advanced tickets are also available through Optimist Club members, the office of Lodi Canning Company, Lodi Sausage Company and at the Law Office or Geoffrey Lorenz.

The 50/50 raffle will take place during the Optimist Club meeting on Feb. 10, and the winners (first through sixth place) will be notified.

The Optimist Club is also looking for volunteers for the event.

