By a 6-1 vote, the Lodi Parks Committee approved a budget amendment for $6,500 to be added to the 2021 Park Development Fund budget for a kiosk to be installed this year in Doctor’s Park.
The city council will take final action at its Aug. 17 meeting.
The kiosk will have information regarding the Ice Age Trail, as it runs adjacent to the park and into the downtown area. The committee was in favor of installing a kiosk similar to what is seen at the south landing of the Merrimac Ferry.
Committee member Luke Kloberdanz gave some estimates on pricing and what has been paid for past kiosks that are of similar design. He estimated that it would cost around $4,400 for a six-panel kiosk structure. The total cost of the project could be around $6,300.
The committee was in general agreement to install the paneled kiosk as soon as possible, and then figure out the artwork and information for all the panels at a later time. Information on the kiosk could range from maps of the Ice Age Trail around the Lodi area to notes of the overall trail, to events held by the Lodi Valley chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance.
Lodi Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd noted that there is $2,000 from a WPPI Energy grant that can be used for the project. Committee member Bill Welch said that the Lodi Valley chapter of the IATA could also chip in funds toward the kiosk.
Rich Stevenson was the lone member against recommending the amendment to the Council.
2022 budget discussion
Several months ago, the Lodi Parks Committee merged several operating funds into one Developmental Fund. That included the Strangeway Fund — a fund that began when a member of the Strangeway family donated $100,000 to be used toward the Lodi parks system, allowing various improvements to be made.
It had been an unwritten rule among past and current committee members to keep at least $100,000 in that fund. But since the fund was merged with others, some were wondering if it’s time to get rid of that rule.
Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd was not in favor of having that $100,000 continue to sit around and not being spent.
“I applaud having that save-it-for-a-rainy-day philosophy, but letting that $100,000 sit there is not the best thing,” Groves Lloyd said. “There’s things that the parks need. Strangeway wanted things to improve in the parks.”
She added that $100,000 is a lot of money, it shouldn’t be stored away, and the committee needs to show the community that they are willing to improve the parks. She noted that the parks committee also has $30,000 coming to it every year to spend on various projects.
In the end, the committee was not in agreement upon whether to keep the unwritten rule or not.
In a separate note regarding the budget, Groves Lloyd said that the committee should also think about having non-city residents pay a fee for using the community pool. The city residents are the ones paying taxes for the operation of the pool and should continue to have free access to it, but the mayor feels that those outside the city could add to the revenue by paying a small fee per day or for a yearly pass.