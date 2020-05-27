Memorial Day is a day for me to remember all the men and women who have given their lives while in military service for their country. This day is especially important to me as two neighbor boys I grew up with gave their lives during World War II, as well as others from the small town of Johnson Creek, Wisconsin. Friends that I went overseas with did not come back. Seventy years later I still feel the loss of them. It is my hope that all Americans will remember the price paid for our freedom.
Ken Becker,
WWII and Korea
