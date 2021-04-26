The School District of Lodi’s Board of Education and its administration is currently seeking guidance and input from the community through a collaborative conversation created by the strategic planning coalition.
This coalition has created a two-night community event entitled “Conversation for our Future,” which will be held in the commons at Lodi High School on Tuesday, May 25 and Wednesday, June 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. each night. Participants are expected to commit for both evenings.
The district’s Board of Education had the community members who make up the strategic planning coalition develop a community event that would engage all stakeholders in a process that will inform the community of the development of the vision and mission for the district, and guide the school district’s decision-making for the next five years.
The ultimate goal is to develop a Strategic Plan for a better future for the kids and the betterment of the community.
The strategic planning coalition believes in collaboration with the community. They want and need the community to be there. The strategic plan that is developed will only be as rich as the depth and breadth of the community participating in this process.
Those that wish to participate will need to RSVP for this event. Go to the School District’s website at www.lodi.K12.wi.us to save a spot. Due to the size of the High School Commons, there is limited capacity, so the coalition is limiting the size of this event to the first 150 people that RSVP.
For any questions, contact School Board President H. Adam Steinberg at 608-695-5707 or steinad@lodischoolswi.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.