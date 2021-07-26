A community notification meeting will be held Wednesday, July 28, to provide information about the release of a sex offender, who will be residing in the Town of Caledonia in Columbia County.
Jonathan M. Phillips, 39, will be residing at N6590 W. Lane Road in the town and will under the supervision of the Portage Office of Probation/Parole. Phillips was convicted of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child in 1999. He has been under civil commitment since 2009.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in the John Roche Community Room at the Columbia County Law Enforcement Center, 711 E. Cook St., in Portage. The Core Team will offer information about the Community Notification Law, as well as more detailed information about Phillips’ offenses. Protective behaviors and personal safety measures will also be discussed.
The Core Team is encouraging any interested citizens of Portage and Columbia County to attend the meeting to gain knowledge about this offender, the sex offender registry and protective behaviors. Because of the adult subject matter, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that only adults attend.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the information about Phillips pursuant to Wisconsin State Statute 301.46(2m) which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender’s release or change in status when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety, awareness and protection.
According to the sheriff’s office, Phillips’s criminal history places him in a classification level that reflects the potential to re-offend.
The sheriff’s office notes that this offender has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts, and he is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. “This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather, it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public,” said the press release.
Also, the sheriff’s office advises, “Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated.”
Phillips is a white male, standing 5’11” and weighing 307 pounds. His hairis black and his eyes are brown.
Special conditions of Jonathan M. Phillips supervision: No contact with victim(s); not to consume alcohol or drugs; no contact with minors; comply with standard sex offender rules; cooperate with electronic monitoring and to a follow curfew; face to face contact with law enforcement; comply with all requirements of Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program.
Questions regarding this offender or any other sex offenders in the community can be found on the Sex Offender Registry Website www.widocoffenders.org. You may also call the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry at (608) 240-5830, Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Community Supervison Office at (608) 742-4020 or the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (608) 742-4166.