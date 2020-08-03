The United Methodist Church in Lodi is hosting a Lodi community blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14 at the church, located at 130 Locust Street.

The blood drive is sponsored by the Lodi United Methodist Women.

Appointments are preferred for this date, but walk-ins are welcome as space allows. To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org.

