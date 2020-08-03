The United Methodist Church in Lodi is hosting a Lodi community blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14 at the church, located at 130 Locust Street.
The blood drive is sponsored by the Lodi United Methodist Women.
Appointments are preferred for this date, but walk-ins are welcome as space allows. To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.