The Lodi Board of Education is looking to the upcoming spring election to address two major concerns.
The pending expiration of the operational referendum passed five years ago puts the district in a potentially untenable fiscal situation as soon as next school year. There are also potentially major maintenance expenditures which won’t fit within the annual budget. At Monday’s meeting, it was unanimously decided to offer a single referendum question on the April ballot to address both issues.
That decision followed a presentation detailing the results of a community survey conducted in November by a third-party vendor. District residents were mailed a paper survey. Respondents completed the written survey or took it online. There were 971 respondents, a response rate of 22%.
Rob DeMeuse, research director with the firm, School Perceptions, summarized the findings. “The operational referendum as it was described on its own, remains too close to call. It’s very, very, very tight. However, support does increase if the mill rate can be maintained at the 11.11 level and some of those facility projects are roped in.”
Personal stakes and likely voters
To better analyze the data, respondents were broken into age, primary place of residence and stake holder categories; including whether they had children in school or were employed by district.
Thirty-three percent of respondents were between the ages of 36 and 45, which is a little higher than their actual share of the community. Explained DeMeuse, “That’s pretty normal. Because that age group is prime parenting age. By definition, they feel connected to the school community.”
When graphed, respondents’ ages give the appearance of a bell curve. The exception was due to a healthy response rate from those 65 and older. DeMeuse continued, “That’s where our bell shape curve goes off the rails a little bit. That’s really good. The fact that we are hearing from 65-plus and the fact that it’s very similar to the demographics of your community, that’s the first place my eye goes. Your 65-plus will be there to vote.”
Ninety percent of respondents said their primary residence was in the school district. DeMeuse explained that the other 10% could be District employees, parents of open-enrolled students or citizens for whom their Lodi residence is a second home. “We’re going to strip out this ten percent moving forward. We’re only going to focus on the 90%. These are the people that can vote.”
Percentages of District residents who said they would support a five-year, $3.85 million per-year operational referendum to maintain current programs and services are as follows:
- Staff 83%
- Parents 70%
- Neither parents nor staff 40%
DeMeuse noted the third group. “Non-parents, non-staff make up 75% of the community. We find that in just about any community where we do a survey.”
In each category, more than 10% of respondents replied “undecided”. School Perceptions takes into account the fact that people in the Midwest are too nice. According to DeMeuse, “Two-thirds of your undecided voters know that they are ultimately going to say no to anything that you are going to present related to this”. Rather than come across as rude, they say they are undecided.
The final analysis then takes into account the proportionate size of each group in the community. DeMeuse concluded, “We’re at 47.5% support for this particular question. When we include our estimation of one-third of undecided respondents moving toward yes, we’re getting to about 52.3 percent. If this election were held today, it would be very, very, very, very, very close.”
What stays, what goes
The survey asked if cost cutting became necessary, should it be by increasing class size, reducing college-level and career-ready programs, by postponing textbook updates, by cutting athletic and co-curricular opportunities, by delaying technology updates or by putting off maintenance.
DeMeuse said that it went exactly as it does in every community. People aren’t certain that they want a property tax hike, but they also don’t want to cut any of these services. “But if we have to, the most supported cutting options are reducing athletic/co-curricular offerings and postponing textbook updates.”
The survey also addressed the Board’s second major area of concern, pressing long-term maintenance needs. Specifically, the survey cited major building systems (in all but Primary School), roofs at the Elementary and High Schools, parking lots and the track.
The following are the percentages of positive replies to the question, “Would you support funding that maintains the current mill rate of $11.11 to pay for some of the facility projects listed above?”
- Staff 83%
- Parents 71%
- Neither parents nor staff 53%
DeMeuse went on, “Of those responding definitely yes or probably yes, we’re hovering at about 58%. When we include one-third of the undecided respondents, we’re at 63%. We actually saw more support for your operational and facilities together, at the 11.11 (tax rate) as opposed to just having it alone.”
The survey also queried the public about two areas not directly related to an immediate referendum.
The survey asked the public’s opinion regarding such items as green space around the Primary and Elementary Schools, the Performing Arts Center and athletic fields at the Highway 60 complex. The question asked was, “Would you support the district exploring a capital referendum in the next few years to address the other facility projects listed above?”
DeMeuse reflected the community negative opinions. “Non-parents, non-staff are the biggest segment of the community. Right out of the gate, I’m seeing 41% of non-parents, non-staff saying no. And if I include the two-thirds (of undecideds), that’s another 16%. I’m at 57% that are saying don’t even bother exploring these. I wouldn’t touch these with a 10-foot pole.”
District ratings
More positive were the public’s views about their overall satisfaction with the District. “In terms of delivering a high-quality education, that was where your survey respondents scored you the highest. Eighty-five percent agreed that you were doing a good or great job on that metric. That puts you at the 69th percentile among comparison schools. So, you’re doing better than two-thirds of schools in your comparison group. “
Lodi was also judged to be in the 63rd percentile in keeping the public informed and 57th for building pride in the community.
However, DeMeuse pointed out, “The one thing that stands out, because it is substantially lower than the other metrics, is managing funds appropriately. Survey takers put you at the 25th percentile among your comparison schools.”
Another question was, “On a scale of 0 – 10, how likely would you be to recommend the District to a friend or family member?”
Sixty percent gave the district a grade of 8 or higher and the overall average was 7.3, according to DeMeuse. “A percentile right at the two thirds mark. So, you’re doing better than 66% of other schools, based on the score your respondents gave.”
Getting to brass tacks
Finally, DeMeuse related these views to a potential referendum. “Overall, respondents are satisfied with the district. That’s great news. This is exactly where you want to be. Especially, in terms of delivering a high-quality education and keeping the public informed. It’s really a tough matter to try to communicate around a referendum if people are very mad at you. But that doesn’t seem to be the case here. Your satisfaction metrics are in good shape.”