featured hot Classes canceled for Lodi, Poynette schools on Tuesday, Feb. 22 Feb 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Due to the predicted inclement weather heading in the area, and the subsequent hazardous driving, all Lodi and Poynette schools are cancelling all in-person classes for Tuesday, Feb. 22.All after-school activities on Tuesday are also canceled for both districts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Lodi Schools Superintendent makes the case for Spring Referendum City of Lodi partners with Bushnell Ford for city's first public EV charging station Primary results narrow spring election races Lodi rallies past Poynette in girls' basketball to win rivalry game Five candidates make cases for Lodi School Board Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!