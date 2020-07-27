Lodi’s not-for-profit utility is dedicating “Community Recharge” funds to support area pandemic relief efforts while also supporting local businesses.
“The COVID-19 public health emergency increased the level of help people and organizations need,” Lodi’s Mayor, Ann Groves-Lloyd said in a news release. “Lodi Utilities is doing what they’re able to help the community recover.”
Lodi High School seniors received their diplomas via mail this year, and the utility is including a gift certificate to a local restaurant to show their pride in all the graduating class has accomplished. School principals and the administrator will receive cards and gift certificates to a different local business.
To aid local relief efforts, the utility is also helping refill Reach Out Lodi, a nonprofit providing food and other essentials to Lodi neighbors in need. The utility donated gift certificates to fulfill needs, including groceries, gas gift cards, and more.
To recognize and thank local volunteers and essential workers, Lodi donated restaurant gift cards to: volunteers at Reach Out Lodi and members of the fire department and EMS department.
The utility is hoping to help to alleviate loneliness at Haven Hills, Divine Rehabilitation & Nursing, and Our House by sending cards and flowers.
The Community Recharge funds, totaling over $3,600, were made possible through the community’s member-owned, not-for-profit wholesale power supplier, WPPI Energy. Lodi worked diligently to use the funds to celebrate local citizens, serve those in need, and support local businesses.
“Now more than ever, Lodi Utilities’ commitment to the people and businesses they serve goes beyond safe and reliable energy,” Groves-Lloyd said. “They did an admirable job of stretching the Community Recharge funds to reach as many people and organizations as possible.”
