The City of Lodi Public Works and Utilities Committee recently talked about the scheduled road construction projects over the next four years.
Gay Street, which is 18 feet wide, is scheduled for repair in 2021 with water, sewer, storm and sidewalk repair to be done. In 2022, there’s a possibility of repairing Fair Street beyond the fair grounds up to the city limits. In 2023, the parking lanes on Highway 113 are scheduled and in 2025, repairs to Sauk Street, Second Avenue and Washington Avenue are scheduled.
It was suggested by committee members to combine the Sauk Street and Fair Street projects. Alderman Eric Hanson however, mentioned possibly combining the Fair Street project with Gay Street instead of Sauk Street.
Alderman Steve Clemens expressed interest in a cost-benefit analysis to determine which projects should be bundled together.
No definite timetables were set for any road construction project.
In other news, Director of Operation Terry Weter went over the final numbers regarding the 2020 electronic recycling event at Lodi Utilities, noting that is was well attended. On June 20, more than 8,100 pounds of electronics were recycled.
The event received 3,961 pounds in televisions, 1,203 pounds of freon, 302 pounds of lead acid batteries, 1,080 pounds of CPUs, 1,197 pounds of electronics, 319 pounds of monitors, 50 pounds of alkaline batteries and 51 pounds of insulated wire.
Resource Solutions collected the items and all be disposed of properly and not be put in landfills.
It was also noted in Weter’s Director of Operations Report that the construction work on Pond Street is nearly completed and that all crosswalk and parking lines on city streets have been painted. He also said that Marty Melchior from Inter-Fluve is designing some things for the Spring Creek retaining wall free of charge. Other estimates for other parts the project are being sought after as well.
