The Lodi Holiday Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m.

All area businesses and groups are invited to make a float for the parade. To register by email, contact zionlodi@gmail.com.

There will be s’mores at Goeres Park and carols by the Lodi High School Chamber Choir immediately following.

The parade route will start on School Street and head north on Clark, go west on Elizabeth, turn south on Fair Street and end at Goeres Park.

The parade is presented by zionlodi.org.

