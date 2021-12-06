hot featured Lodi Holiday Parade Lodi Holiday Parade set for Dec. 11 plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 6, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lodi Holiday Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m.All area businesses and groups are invited to make a float for the parade. To register by email, contact zionlodi@gmail.com.There will be s’mores at Goeres Park and carols by the Lodi High School Chamber Choir immediately following.The parade route will start on School Street and head north on Clark, go west on Elizabeth, turn south on Fair Street and end at Goeres Park.The parade is presented by zionlodi.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Referendum expected on April ballot for Lodi School District Blue Devils start 1-1 in boys' basketball Experienced crew returns for Lodi wrestling team expecting big things in 2021-22 Offensive woes continue for Lodi girls' basketball team in losses to Wisconsin Dells, Reedsburg Lodi native named Young Pharmacist of the Year Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin