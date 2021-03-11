It was a unanimous decision from the Lodi School Board when they voted to approve the return of all students to district buildings at its March 8 meeting.
Students will be allowed to return to the buildings full-time, for instruction four days a week beginning Monday, April 19.
District Administrator Vince Breunig gave a presentation and included all the options that the Board could consider, including keeping things as they are — where students in grades 4K-5 attended four half-days per week and middle and high schoolers attended two full days per week, in Monday-Thursday or Tuesday-Friday cohorts.
Other options included bringing 4K-5 students back and keeping the rest blended, or bringing back all the grade levels at staggered times. Ultimately, the Board chose the option that was recommended by Breunig.
The district implemented its blended option on Jan. 19, with students choosing to enter that option or remain virtual for the third quarter. Families and students will again have the choice to remain virtual through the end of the year.
“It’s really time we try this,” School Board member Bill Wipperfurth said. “We’ve been conservative and we’ve been successful in every step we’ve taken, but now we need to be a little more aggressive.”
Wipperfurth had the idea to bring back students during the first full week of April — or even April 12 — but is happy with the approved April 19 date. Other board members didn’t think starting April 12 was worth it — four schools days in exchange for the higher risk coming back from spring break and before the vaccines of teachers of taken full effect.
The main reasons that Breunig recommended the April 19 start was because it is two weeks after students, teachers, staff and their families return from potential spring break vacations — helping limit the spread of coronavirus. Also, all teachers in the district who have chosen to do so, received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccines on March 9. The second dose will be administered on April 6. The April 19 date would then fall under the two-week period suggested in order for the vaccine to take its full effects.
Board member Steven Ricks, who made the motion to bring back students on April 19, thought about changing his vote, not wanting to “shake the basket” and have another transition for students and teachers during the year. He ultimately stayed with his initial motion.
“Seven weeks in front of a teacher is better than zero,” School Board President H. Adam Steinberg said.
Vice President Angie Lathrop added, “Enough kids want to be back that those last seven weeks are worth it.”
Under the new plan, Wednesday would still be the day where students are not required to come in the buildings, unless extra support is needed. The day will still be used as a planning day for staff and an opportunity for students and families to reach out to teachers and other instructors.
Not much would change at the lower grade levels as there were designated teachers for virtual students at all grade levels. At the middle school, specialized classes (Art, Phy Ed, Music) were done asynchronously. High school students who were virtual were already logging in to join fellow classmates who were in person.
It was noted that the biggest challenge of the new plan would be at the middle school level, in the regards to maintaining the proper 6-foot distances and cohorts.
Breunig noted that everybody has struggled with the proper distancing at all times during the blended model — but not as a result of a lack of trying — and added that some health officials are stating that three feet of distance is becoming acceptable for the lower grades and other places.
Board member Barb Beyer said that, while not downplaying the notion of needing to maintain social distancing, the distance can be lowered when the proper mitigation strategies are in place — which Lodi has accomplished. She also noted how the district’s screening and symptom checking has really cut down on potential issues within the district, and commended those efforts.
During the discussion period, pros and cons were given to both remaining in the current model for the rest of the year or switching to in person four days a week. One of the main reasons for switching to the four-day in-person model was so that students could be in the buildings more and receive that support which they might have been missing. It also allows for a more normal schedule, and with the warmer weather, classes can go outside for proper distancing as well.
Also, there will be no bussing issue as the district already has a route dedicated for 4K-5 students, and another for students in grades 6-12.
“Other schools have shown it can be successful, I think it’s time to take the next step,” Breunig said of recommending bringing students back April 19.
“Were in a spot where there’s still risk, but it’s as minimal as it has been since July,” Breunig later added. “The fear isn’t the data. The fear is the uncertainty (of what could happen if we return).”
Percentage of students who chose virtual learning in 3rd quarter reported
Also during Breunig’s presentation to the Board on March 8, he reported on the percentage of students at each grade level that chose online learning for the third quarter, even as the district shifted to a blended model.
The numbers tended to rise in each subsequent higher level building. At Lodi Primary School, it was reported that 20% of 4K students were virtual, along with 26% of kindergartners, 23% of first graders and 31% of second graders.
There were 35% of Lodi Elementary School third graders who were virtual (42% at OSC). Additionally, 32% of LES fourth graders (41% at OSC) and 28% of LES fifth graders (44% at OSC) were virtual.
At Lodi Middle School, 30% of sixth graders were virtual, to go along with 35% of seventh graders ad 25% of eight graders. LMS Principal Joe Prosek was asked about the dip in numbers for eighth grade, but he said there was no specific reason, and that it was just simply parental preference.
The numbers were the highest at the high school level. There were 39% of freshman who chose the virtual option, along with 64% of sophomores, 71% of juniors and 58% of seniors. Breunig, who has both a middle schooler and high schooler in the district noted that the higher number of virtual students at LHS could be because it allows a little more freedom for them while at home in most cases. Also, if students weren’t going to be in school with friends at the same time, the virtual option might have been chosen as a result.
