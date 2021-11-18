The report cards of public school districts, and private schools, across the state have been submitted and released by the Department of Public Instruction. The Lodi and Poynette districts both received grades high enough to be considered exceeding expectations.
The Poynette district — with 1,043 students — was given a score of 75.8, a little lower than its 2018-19 grade of 76.9. The Lodi district — with 1,491 students — was given a nearly identical score of 75.5, slightly higher than the 74.8 given for the 2018-19 year. Tests were not done in 2019-20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The DPI also noted that caution should be used when interpreting scores and ratings for 2020-21 due to the ongoing pandemic.
The DPI uses a five-tier grading system that ranges from one star (0-52.9, fails to meet expectations) to five stars (83-100, significantly exceeds expectations). Two stars (53-62.9, meets few expectations), three stars (63-72.9, meets expectations) and four stars (73-82.9, exceeds expectations) are the other ratings.
The overall score for each school, and district, comes from four subcategories — achievement, growth, target group outcomes (which was called “closing the gaps” in the 2018-19 scores), and on-track to graduation.
Poynette School District
Factoring into its overall score of 75.8 was its 68.8 in achievement, which dropped from 72 in 2018-19. It received a 72.7 in growth (71.8 in 18-19), a 72.2 in target group (72.7 in 18-19), and a 90.1 in on-track to graduation (90.9 in 18-19). The overall district is ahead of state averages. It ranks the same or higher than 74.2% of state districts in achievement, 69.7% in growth, 83.1% in reaching target groups, and 79.7% in graduation.
Achievement summarizes how the school’s students performed on state assessments using a points-based proficiency system that gives partial credit for Basic test performance and extra credit for Advanced performance in English language arts and math. Growth measures year-to-year student progress on statewide tests. A high-value score means that, on average, students in that school/district are progressing more quickly than others.
Target group outcome examines outcomes for students with the lowest test scores — the Target Group. It is designed to promote equity by helping schools focus on learners who need the most support, while also improving outcomes for all students. On-track graduation indicates how successfully students are progressing toward completing their K-12 education.
The district showed that 18.9% of students were below basic skills in English Language Arts in 2020-21, while just 7.3% were advanced — 39.3% had basic skills and 34.5% had proficient skills. There were 25.3% of students below basic math skills, and 7.5% had advanced skills — 31% had basic skills and 36.2% were proficient.
Poynette Elementary School (431 students grades K-4) and Poynette Middle School (299 students in grades 5-8) each received a 77.5 rating. PES increased from a 76.7 in 2018-19, while PMS dropped slightly from a 78.4 in 2018-19.
PES scored a 72.9 in achievement (75.9 in 18-19), a 73.6 in growth (79.3 in 18-19), and a 90.4 in graduation (89.6 in 18-19). The target group outcome score was not applicable. The school is above state averages in all learning categories when compared to other K-5 schools. It ranks the same or higher than 62.4% of the state’s K-5 schools in achievement, 64.1% of schools in growth, and 71.1% of schools in graduation.
There were 17% of students below the basic skills in English and 19.1% below the basic math skills in 2020-21, compared to 9.2% advanced in English and 9.9% advanced in the math. The remaining students either had basic or proficient skills — 42.6% basic English and 31.2% proficient English; 34% basic math and 36.9% proficient math.
For the middle school, it scored a 68.4 in achievement (71.1 in 18-19), a 77.4 in growth (83.1 in 18-19), a 75.5 in target groups (71.7 in 18-19), and a 90.9 in graduation (91.4 in 18-19). The school is above state averages in all learning categories when compared to other K-5 schools. It ranks the same or higher than 72.2% of the state’s 6-8 schools in achievement, 79.1% of state schools in growth, 82.5% of schools in reaching target groups, and 83.7% of schools in graduation.
There were 20.5% of students below basic skills in English in 2020-21, while 7.8% were advanced — 36.7% basic and 35% proficient. There were 21.6% of students below basic math skills and 6.7% had advanced skills — 33.9% basic and 37.8% proficient.
PHS (313 students) scored a 70.5, dropping from a 76.6 in 2018-19. It received a 66 in achievement (69.2 in 18-19), a 62.2 in growth (55.5 in 18-19), a 64.4 in target groups (85.7 in 18-19), and a 94.3 in graduation (97.6 in 18-19). PHS is below the state average for growth, as it ranks the same or higher than 43.2% of state schools. It also ranks the same or higher than 71.7% in achievement, 66.9% in reaching target groups, and 74.8% in graduation.
There were 18% of students below basic English skills in 2020-21 and just 5.5% had advanced skills — 40.6% basic and 35.9% proficient. There were 34.1% of students below basic math skills, while 6.9% had advanced skills — 25.3% basic and 33.6% proficient.
Lodi School District
Breaking down its score of 75.5, the Lodi district scored 66 in achievement (72.2 in 18-19), 77.4 in growth (72.7 in 18-19), 76 in target groups (66 in 18-19), and 87.7 in graduation (88.5 in 18-19). The overall district is above state averages in learning categories. It ranks the same or higher than 63.9% of districts in achievement, and 54.2% in graduation. It is in the top 20% for growth and the top 11% for reaching target groups.
Overall in the district, there were 24.6% who were below basic English skills in 2020-21, while 5.5% was advanced — 36.4% had basic skills and 33.4% were proficient. Additionally, there were 26.7% of students below basic math skills, and just 4.6% were advanced — 39.8% basic and 28.9% proficient.
Lodi Primary School did not receive a numerical grade, but an alternative rating of “satisfactory” — the same as in 2018-19. Some schools, because of size or grade range, do not have enough data to receive a score. Public schools with insufficient data participate in an alternate accountability process. Private schools with insufficient data are not scored. LPS houses 394 students in grades 4K-2.
Three of the four other schools scored in the 66-67 range, with Lodi High School (450 students) driving up the district’s grade. LHS scored an 85.9, up from a 79.7 in 2018-19. It scored a 74.4 in achievement (77.1 in 18-19), a 92.5 in growth (91.6 in 18-19), a 90.9 in target groups (63.8 in 18-19), and a 96.5 in graduation (97.9 in 18-19). The school is well above state averages in learning categories. LHS ranks in the top 12% of schools in achievement, the top 5% in growth, the top 2% in reaching target groups, and the top 10% in graduation.
There were 16.9% of students below basic English skills in 2020-21, while 6.6% were advanced — 34.8% had basic skills and 41.7% were proficient. There were 18.6% of students below basic math skills, while 8.3% were advanced — 33.8% basic and 39.3% proficient.
The lowest score in the district was Lodi Middle School (327 students in grades 6-8) at 66.2, dropping from 71.5 in 2018-19. It scored a 60.1 in achievement (67.6 in 18-19), a 60.3 in growth (58.4 in 18-19), a 58.5 in target groups (68.8 in 18-19), and a 85.8 in graduation (86.7 in 18-19). The school is below average in math achievement and growth, but above state averages in English. It ranks the same or higher than 43.6% of schools in achievement, 35.8% in growth, 42.7% in reaching target groups, and 41.2% in graduation.
There were 22.8% of students below basic English skills in 2020-21, while just 5.8% were advanced — 39.8% had basic skills and 31.6% were proficient. There were 36.6% of students with below basic math skills — 43.4% had basic skills, 19% were proficient and none were advanced.
The Ouisconsing School of Collaboration (OSC) charter school within Lodi Elementary has 80 students in grades 3-5, and scored a 66.7, dropping from a 73.4 in 2018-19. It scored a 57.4 in achievement (65 in 18-19), a 69.8 in growth (71.7 in 18-19), and a 87.2 in graduation (86.0 in 18-19). The students are below state average in English and math achievement, as well as math growth. It ranks the same or higher than 26.7% of schools in achievement, 54% in growth, and 41.7% in graduation.
There were 43.7% of students below basic English skills in 2020-21, while 26.8% had basic skills and 29.6% were proficient. There were 37.5% of students below basic math skills, while 36.1% had basic skills and 25% were proficient.
The 240 student at LES in grades 3-5 scored a 67.1, dropping slightly from a 68.6 in 2018-19. It scored a 65 in achievement (same in 18-19), a 56.5 in growth (71.7 in 18-19), a 56.1 in target groups (74.1 in 18-19), and an 88.6 in graduation (86 in 18-19). the students are behind the state average in English Language Arts achievement and growth, as well as mathematics growth. It ranks the same or higher than 43.1% of schools in achievement, 21.5% in growth, only 18.4% in reaching target groups, and 52.4% in graduation. There were 31.4% of students below basic English skills in 2020-21 and just 5.7% were advanced — 37.1% had basic skills and 25.7% were proficient. There were 20.2% of students below basic math skills, while 5.8% were advanced — 44.2% had basic skills and 29.8% were proficient.
How they compare to other area districts
Overall, the Lodi and Poynette districts are doing slightly better than a lot of surrounding districts. The DeForest Area School District has 3,870 students enrolled in five schools. The district scored a 68.5 — the highest was Yahara Elementary at 75.2 and the lowest was DeForest Area MS with a 67.4.
The Waunakee Community School District has 4,304 students across six schools, and scored an area high of 83. The highest graded was Arboretum ES at a 92.1, while the lowest was Waunakee MS at 74.3.
The Portage Community district has 2,174 students across eight schools, and scored a 69.3. The highest grade was a 90.1 from Lewiston Elementary, while the lowest was Wayne Bartels MS with a 63.2. Two Portage schools did receive alternative “satisfactory” ratings.
The Sauk Prairie district has 2,720 students in six schools, and scored a 68.5. The highest was 77.5 from Merrimac Community School, while the lowest was Sauk Prairie HS at 64.9. One school did receive a “satisfactory” rating.
The smallest neighboring district — Pardeeville — has 840 students across three schools. The district received a 71.5 grade — the highest was the high school at 79.5, while the lowest was the middle school at 66.6.