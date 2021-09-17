One burglar is in custody, while another two are at large after a town of West Point home was broken into during the early hours of Wednesday, Sept. 15, Columbia County authorities stated.
A high-speed chase through the county ensued after a Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy came across a vehicle with it’s lights off, motor running, and a pistol in the front seat in West Point’s Selwood subdivision just after midnight on Sept. 15. This is according to a statement released by Sheriff Roger Brandner.
Deputies learned that three suspects were breaking into homes around the area, and one suspect fled in a stolen GMC Sierra pickup truck as law enforcement arrived to the scene, Brandner said.
After the high-speed chase, a Lodi Police officer was able to stop the truck near the intersection of Highway 60 and Gastrow Road using road spikes. The driver then fled on foot, and another vehicle was reported stolen around 8:30 a.m., just miles from where the driver was last seen.
Deputies did arrest one suspect in the Selwood subdivision — Cecelia Goldsberry, 19, of Madison — for being a party to burglary, theft, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of marijuana, Brandner said.
The third burglar was not located. Deputies also found two handguns at the scene.
The sheriff asks anyone with information to contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at (608) 742-4166.