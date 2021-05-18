May 16-22, 2021, is the 46th annual National EMS Week. In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities. This year’s theme is This Is EMS: Caring for Our Communities.
NAEMT partners with the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) to lead annual EMS Week activities. Together, NAEMT and ACEP are working to ensure that the important contributions of EMS practitioners in safeguarding the health, safety and well-being of their communities are fully celebrated and recognized.
The Lodi Area EMS was formed in 1971. Since then, the Lodi Area EMS has kept residents safe with the latest equipment and training services, which allow the service to respond quickly to calls. At Lodi EMS, the well being of the community is its ultimate goal.