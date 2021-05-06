The Columbia County Fair Association and Lodi Agricultural Fair are among the entities awarded grants by Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program.
The fund is supporting county fairs with grants to improve facilities and experiences offered to rural communities across the Upper Midwest, as 59 fairs received County Fair Facility Upgrade Grants this year, totaling $175,000.
“We hope to support fairs in providing the best possible experience to visitors as they enjoy the years-long tradition of the local county fair,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer Financial. “These grants will positively impact rural communities for years to come as they provide some needed improvements to fair facilities.”
The Columbia County Fair Association will be using its grant funding to purchase and install a legal for trade scale for livestock.
The Lodi Agricultural Fair plans to install handicap accessible ramp and landings, and a cement pad for benches with its grant money.
Since the program was established in 2018, the Fund has awarded 240 County Fair Facility Upgrade Grants for a total impact of over $700,224, touching the lives of 6.9 million people. The Fund intends to offer this grant again in March 2022.
Other Wisconsin fairs in Compeer Financial’s territory receiving support from the County Fair Facility Upgrade Grant Program include:
Alto Fair: resurfacing the exhibitor area
Bayfield County Fair: repairing and replacing the roof on the dairy barn
Burnett County Agricultural Society Fair: repairing and upgrading the announcers stand at the horse arena, and upgrading entrances to the main exhibit building
Dodge County Fair Association: upgrading lighting in all of the livestock barns and roof repairs
Grant County Fair: purchasing industrial size ceiling fans for the livestock barn
Juneau County Agricultural Industrial Recreational Society: completing concrete flooring in the dairy pavilion
Kenosha County Fair Association: concrete pad, moving and interior remodel of grain bin in the discovery barnyard area
Marquette County Youth Organization Association: purchasing fill gravel to relevel the floor and lumber to rebuild the stalls in the barn
Monroe County Agricultural Society: a building for the new scales
Ozaukee County Fair: purchasing and installing new 4-H school art display cases, and expanding fence opening
Racine County Ag Society: improving the lighting in the beef barn and show arena, and improving the walkway gates in the swine barns
Rock County 4-H Fair: replacing the doors and purchasing fans for the rabbit barn
Sauk County Agricultural Society, Inc: repairing the siding and painting the junior fair building
Sheboygan County Fair Association: remodeling restrooms
St. Croix County Fair, Inc.: updating the judging arena and improvements to the outdoor area for livestock waste
Stoughton Fair: sandblasting and repainting pens, and concrete in the pig barn
Vernon County Fair: replacing underground water line
Washington County Fair: replacing shades on the structures in our agricultural complex
For more information about the Country Fair Facility Upgrade Program, visit compeer.com/giving-back.
