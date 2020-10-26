Lodi Utilities encouraged their youngest customers to learn more about the benefits unique to locally owned utilities during Public Power Week, which was celebrated the week of Oct. 5.
Three linemen visited local daycares and the elementary school to talk about life as a lineworker, discuss safety, and show off Lodi’s impressive bucket trucks. Lodi Utilities also provided copies of the children’s book, “If I were a Lineworker.” The lineworkers performed a demonstration outdoors, with masks, and in a socially distant manner.
“Kids loved seeing how high the bucket went, and we had a lot of fun, too,” said James Lincoln, a local lineworker and electric foreman. “Being a public power utility is about more than just keeping the lights on, it’s about serving our community.”
Public power utilities provide reliable electric service to about 2,000 communities nationwide, serving one in seven electricity customers across the U.S.
“Local ownership and control are advantages for communities as public power utilities can respond quickly to issues, make decisions based on customers’ long-term needs, maintain affordable rates, put money back into the local economy, and work closely with businesses to make them more competitive,” said Lodi Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd. “We were grateful to have the opportunity to celebrate these benefits with the customers we serve.”
