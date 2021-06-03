A 19-year-old Pardeeville man who allegedly brandished a pistol during an altercation in the Town of Wyocena has been arrested.
According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Department, on Wednesday, June 2, at approximately 5 p.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was called and responded to an altercation at the Pardeeville Road Wildlife Area in the Township of Wyocena.
The caller advised after she and her boyfriend met up with two male subjects at the wildlife area to buy marijuana, the drug deal turned into a rip-off, a fight ensued, and a pocketknife, a BB gun, and a 9mm pistol were brandished. One of the male subjects allegedly attacked the caller’s boyfriend by striking him in the face with a handgun.
While the caller and her boyfriend were attempting to leave the scene, the back window of their vehicle was shot out by the suspect using a 9mm pistol.
Deputies spoke with witnesses and developed leads resulting in suspects being identified and taken into custody in Beaver Dam.
Lucas Szopinski, age 19, of rural Pardeeville was arrested for Attempted First Degree Homicide, Battery, Armed Robbery, and First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.
A 16-year-old male was also taken into custody for Party to a Crime of Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, and First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Dam Police Department, and Blystone’s Towing.
Both firearms and pocketknife used in this incident were recovered. This incident is still under investigation.