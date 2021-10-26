Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, has awarded 155 grants as part of their Emergency Response Equipment Program, totaling $450,391.
Lodi Area EMS was one of 52 state municipal departments to receive funds. Additionally, there were 51 departments across Illinois that received grants, as well as 52 departments throughout Minnesota. Each municipality also had a specific use for the funds.
For Lodi Area EMS, the funds will be used for new pagers in the department. According to a news release, the grant is worth $3,000, and the pagers “will be used in a daily capacity to alert our staff when there is a call for service.”
Emergency Response Equipment Grants help to offset the cost of equipment that community emergency response departments need to carry out their important work throughout rural America. Eight of these grants went directly to COVID-19 related response needs.
The 2021 Emergency Response Equipment Grants will directly impact the lives of 4,043 first responders and will touch the lives of 696,396 rural residents.
“We are proud to partner with emergency response organizations across our territory, all of which are vital parts of their communities,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer Financial. “The Emergency Response Equipment Grant Program allows Compeer to enrich these rural communities and potentially save lives by helping to provide essential equipment that first responders need to do their jobs.”
Other area municipal departments receiving funds were — Deer-Grove EMS in Cottage Grove for automated external defibrillators (AEDs); Sauk City Volunteer Fire Department-Sauk Fire District for a thermal imaging camera; Lyndon Station Fire and Rescue Department for new boots for firefighters; Marshall Volunteer Fire Department Inc. for voltage detectors; and Rio Fire Department for a new tornado siren.
Since the program was established in 2018, the Fund has awarded 646 Emergency Response Equipment grants for a total impact of more than $1.7 million. The Fund intends to offer this grant again in August 2022.
Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. The $25.5 billion organization provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America is the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, structured to support Compeer Financial’s mission to enrich agriculture and rural America. Compeer Financial’s Board of Directors has dedicated one percent of annual net earnings to support the Fund’s focus areas of agricultural advocacy and development, agriculture education, cooperative initiatives, rural development and community enrichment; and youth engagement. More information about opportunities available through the Fund can be found at www.compeer.com/giving-back.