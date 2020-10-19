The Lodi School District got responses from parents/guardians — as well as middle and high school students — within the district regarding a recent survey sent out.
The purpose of the 11-question survey was to find out how the first month of the enhanced online model was working for families. The results were presented at the Oct. 12 School Board meeting. The four district principals highlighted a few of the results.
At Lodi Primary School, one of the strengths was overall communication — such as weekly emails informing them of the work for the upcoming week — with 84% of parents answering they were either satisfied or very satisfied. The other choices for all questions were “neutral,” ”dissatisfied” or “very dissatisfied.”
Another strength for LPS was responsiveness with administrators, teachers and other staff as 86% of those who answered were either satisfied or very satisfied.
Areas for growth were the quality of the educational experience and the amount of work their child had. At LPS, 60% were satisfied with the amount of work, with the rest feeling neutral or saying either it was too much or too little. All principals indicated that was a common theme across the buildings, trying to find the balancing act with the workload.
At Lodi Elementary School, 84% of parents were in the two satisfied categories regarding the support their child was getting from the teacher, with an additional 74% seeing satisfaction in responsiveness to questions. An area needing improvement was the amount of work given to students where only 54% saw satisfaction.
Principal Mike Pisani addressed the issues by saying that it was possible that all work sessions be in the morning because some students were not engaging in the afternoon.
At OSC, 97% of parents saw satisfaction in responsiveness and 92% were at some level of satisfaction regarding the teachers showing support to their child. The lower satisfaction area was the amount of work (71%).
At Lodi Middle School, teacher support saw 80% satisfaction and responsiveness saw 78% satisfaction, with 60% satisfied with the amount of work.
At the high school level, 75% of parents saw satisfaction in the technical support received and 74% were satisfied with communication from the building (teachers, administrators and other staff). Support given by the teachers saw a 72% satisfaction rate. The lower areas were communication with teachers (53% satisfied) and the time teachers were taking to get to know children (51% satisfied).
The big question seemed to center around the satisfaction of parents/guardians and students regarding the quality of the educational experience within the enhanced online instructional model.
At LPS, 54% of parents saw some level of satisfaction, while 19% were neutral. Dissatisfaction was seen by 15%, and 12% were very dissatisfied.
At LES, only 45% of parents saw satisfaction, while an additional 25% were neutral. Twenty percent were dissatisfied and 10% were very dissatisfied.
At OSC, a satisfaction level was seen by 69% of parents, with 21% neutral. The remaining 10% were dissatisfied.
At LMS, 52% of parents saw a satisfactory level, compared to 67% of students. Both parties had 24% answer neutral. Dissatisfaction was seen by 17% of parents (7% of students) and 7% of parents were very dissatisfied (2% of students).
At LHS, a level of satisfaction was seen by 53% of parents and just 45% of students. Twenty-six percent of parents were neutral, but 33% of students chose that answer. Dissatisfaction was seen by 15% of parents (16% of students) and both parties saw very dissatisfaction from 6% of those who answered.
Some of the other questions posed were:
Q: How do you feel about the schedule/structure put in place?
LPS — 65% were satisfied or very satisfied, with 24% feeling neutral.
LES — 60% were satisfied or very satisfied, with 25% neutral.
OSC — 72% were satisfied or very satisfied, with 22% neutral.
LMS — Some level of satisfaction was seen by 70% of parents and students, with 22% of parents neutral and 26% of students neutral.
LHS — Some level of satisfaction was seen by 71% of parents and 57% of students, with 20% of parents neutral and 27% of students neutral.
Q: How do you feel about the support you have received from the teacher?
LPS — 79% were satisfied or very satisfied, with 16% neutral.
LES — 84% were satisfied or very satisfied, with 14% neutral.
OSC — 92% were satisfied or very satisfied, with 8% neutral.
LMS — Some level of satisfaction was seen by 80% of parents and 74% of students, with 16% of parents neutral and 24% of students neutral.
LHS — Some level of satisfaction was seen by 72% of parents and 67% of students, with 23% of parents neutral and 30% of students neutral.
Q: How do you feel about the amount of interaction between student and teacher?
LPS — 67% were satisfied or very satisfied, with 21% neutral.
LES — 61% were satisfied or very satisfied, with 28% neutral.
OSC — 84% were satisfied or very satisfied, with 16% neutral.
LMS — Some level of satisfaction was seen by 69% of parents and 67% of students, with 22% of parents neutral and 27% of students neutral.
LHS — Some level of satisfaction was seen by 67% of parents and 64% of students, with 25% of parents neutral and 29% of students neutral.
Q: How do you feel about the time the teacher has taken to get to know your child?
LPS — 73% were satisfied or very satisfied, with 21% neutral.
LES — 72% were satisfied or very satisfied, with 21% neutral.
OSC — 92% were satisfied or very satisfied, with 8% neutral.
LMS — Some level of satisfaction was seen by 66% of parents and 68% of students, with 31% of parents neutral and 26% of students neutral.
LHS — Some level of satisfaction was seen by 51% of parents and 55% of students, with 40% of parents neutral and 34% of students neutral.
School Board President H. Adam Steinberg wondered how the results would compare if all were surveyed in October 2019, in the more traditional setting.
“The teacher support would be higher (in satisfaction), and the quality of the educational experience would be a lot higher,” District Administrator Vince Breunig said. “I think a lot of the others would be around the same.”
Middle School Principal Joe Prosek added of the low numbers, “The instruction we provide in person can’t compare to online instruction.”
High School Principal Joe Jelinek said that student results could vary based on what classes are being taken during the current semester or year.
The district will continue to follow the metrics plan on the eventual return to the classrooms, which the board originally agreed to do during its September meeting.
