Enjoy a meal prepared by someone else.
That has been the message of Reach Out Lodi’s Tasty Tuesday weekly meal program, which began in December.
The idea came from ROL volunteer Penny Schmieldin, wife of Jim, the President of Reach Out Lodi. As the COVID-19 pandemic reached the winter months, she knew that some senior citizens, and others, might be in need of meals from time to time.
So every Tuesday since December, ROL volunteers have made three- or four-course meals, which are available for pickup outside the building from 4:30-6 p.m. every week.
“We started with 63 meals the first week, then word got out and it’s grown a little,” Schmiedlin said.
She now estimates that about 65-80 meals have been accounted for each week during the last few months. Schmiedlin, along with Thea Jesse, Len Hendricks and Vicki Henn have been in the kitchen preparing the meals every week since the program started. Scott and Heidi Ness, along with a few other regulars, have then helped package the meals into individual containers.
While most of the meal program’s regulars are the elderly of the community, Schmiedlin said the meals are for whomever wants them. She said that she has seen young single people, couples and teachers come through the drive-through style pickup because it’s a meal that allows them to “not worry about cooking anything for one night a week.”
The meal is a free-will offering and donations are not expected. Schmiedlin said some people do donate, while others are simply grateful for nice gesture of providing the meal.
The four-month long program will now end after the March 30 meal. Schmiedlin said the program started because a need was recognized in the community during the winter months. However, as spring and summer approach, the need doesn’t seem as strong.
“We’re stopping due to the weather (being warmer) and people getting out more now,” Schmiedlin said. “I don’t think there’s a big need once people can get outside. We can always come back to it (in spring/summer) if there’s a need.”
The March 16 meal is St. Patrick’s Day-themed with Irish stew, biscuits and a pistachio desert. The March 23 meal will be lasagna, salad, bread and a fruit parfait. The final meal on March 30 will celebrate April Fool’s Day with breakfast for dinner — fruit-filled french toast, with bacon and hash browns.
A reservation for a meal is encouraged, but not required, as Schmiedlin says that extra food is always made each week. Meals are only available for pickup during those 90 minutes each week until food runs out.
For those not able to get to Reach Out Lodi during the 4:30-6 p.m. window on Tuesdays, deliveries can be arranged. Schmiedlin estimates about 30 meals are delivered each week between three volunteer drivers. If you’d like to make a reservation, call 608-592-4592.
For the meals themselves, Schmiedlin wanted to prepare ones that you don’t normally see a single person making for just themselves, which caters to a majority of the regulars.
“We wanted to do nutritious meals that you wouldn’t normally make for one person,” she said. She pointed to the meal for March 9, that consisted of scalloped potatoes and ham — an old-fashioned meal that you don’t usually make as a single portion. Other such meals have been chicken fettuccine alfredo, chili, turkey and gravy, and lasagna, to name a few.
When the menu comes out at the beginning of each month, one that Schmiedlin and Jesse take the lead in coordinating, most of the regulars put their name on the list for the entire month.
“That first week (of the month), people put the menu on their fridge or wherever, so they know what is coming,” Schmiedlin said. “It’s one thing that they can look forward to.”
Also included in every meal is an inspirational quote, something that Schmiedlin hopes can be an added pick-me-up for anyone who needs it — another way of trying to spread positivity during tough times.
Schmiedlin said that the regulars, who are mostly elderly, really look forward to Tuesdays, especially since the pandemic has cut down on the various other forms of social interactions that they had been accustomed to. The people within ROL also look forward to Tuesdays, and handing out the meals.
“Everyone involved loves doing this,” Schmiedlin said. “We love to see the seniors that we haven’t been able to connect with.”
While extra food is always made each week, as the exact number of meals is never known, any leftovers do go elsewhere.
“Nothing goes to waste,” Schmiedlin said, adding that she has put bagged lettuce and other things in the community store — things not normally found in stores of ROL’s nature.
Schmiedlin said that ROL will also be part of people getting back outside, as the nonprofit plans to have food and entertainment once a month at its location on Clark Street. She added that senior yoga will be coming to Reach Out Lodi in May as the weather gets warmer, along with a painting class in June.
She also said that she’d like to bring Tasty Tuesdays back for another go-around during the 2021-22 winter months, but doesn’t want to make any definite plans just yet.
“It’s been fun and a really good project,” Schmiedlin said. “Hopefully we can bring it back for another year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.