The Lodi School Board unanimously approved one-year contract extensions for the district’s administrators and directors during its Feb. 8 meeting.
Extensions through June 2023 were approved for Primary School Principal Amy Fassbender, Elementary School/OSC Principal Mike Pisani, Middle School Principal Joe Prosek, High School Principal Joe Jelinek, Director of Student Services Tiffany Loken, Director of Curriculum of Instruction Nicholas Karls, Business Manager Brent Richter, Associate LHS Principal and Auditorium Director Joe Marshall, Building and Grounds Director Neal Reible, and CREW/Pool Director Diana Karls.
Compensation levels will be determined prior to issuing a formal extension at a later date.
In other news, the Board also unanimously approved the district’s Chromebook lease agreement after a change from the original proposal was needed.
The original quote was for 250 Lenovo 100e Chromebooks at $208 per unit ($52,000) on a four-year lease, 30 HP G8 EE Chromebooks at $243 per unit ($7,290) for a three-year lease and 280 Google Management Console licenses at $25 each ($7,000). The total would have been $66,290. Included in that lease agreement was ChromeCare, which would have been $18.50 annually per unit.
“Due to suspected human rights violations, Chromebook factories for both Lenovo and HP have been shut down,” District Administrator Vince Breunig said in a memo. “These shutdowns will result in 12-18 month shipping times. Our original Chromebook quote and purchasing proposal included both Lenovo and HP brand Chromebooks. Due to extended shipping times and potential ethical issues, we propose a change to our original Chromebook recommendation.”
Now, the new order calls for 280 Acer C733 Chromebooks at $226 per unit for a four-year lease. It would cost a total of $63,280. The 280 Google Management consoles would be an additional $7,000 for a total of $69,280 — about $3,000 more than the original. However, ChromeCare would only cost $17 per unit in the new lease agreement — a $420 savings — as all Chromebooks would be from the same company.
The nearly $70,000 will come out of the 2021-22 technology budget.
Spring sports discussed
With spring sports, and the alternate fall season on the horizon, the Board briefly discussed the topic. For the indoor sport — volleyball — each athlete will be limited to two spectators. Outdoor sports will also be limited to two spectators per athlete, but the administrators will look into possibly allowing more.
Karla Faust spoke in public comment on behalf of the students, in hopes of getting students being able to return to cheer on their peers. She said that with things shifting to the outdoors, more space is available for fans wishing to attend.
“It’s something to look at,” Breunig said of allowing more fans.
A concern for allowing students was that even if they start properly spaced out, they could meander into a “student section.”
Board member Barb Beyer said, “The kids have shown tremendous maturity in following the rules.”
Breunig said, as an example, it would be easier to allow more people for soccer than football, as there are less student-athletes. With football teams having 50 kids on teams, it would mean at least 100 people per team in the stands. Proper spacing will need to be addressed.
Breunig said administrators of the conference football teams met recently and agreed to keep the limit at two people per athlete, but it is possible to increase that limit for other sports sooner. He said that it’s a lot easier to bump up the number of spectators, rather than starting with a larger number and needing to have tighter restrictions.
2021-22 calendar
The Board approved the 2021-22 school calendar as well.
Classes will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 1, with three holidays off — (Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6); Thanksgiving, (Thursday, Nov. 25); and Memorial Day (Monday, May 30). Students will also have off on Good Friday (April 15).
Multi-day breaks over the year include Thanksgiving (Nov. 24-26), Christmas (Dec. 24-Dec. 31) and Spring Break (March 28-April 1).
There are 176.5 days of school — including 174 full days. Graduation is scheduled for Sunday, May 29, 2022, with the final day for LHS seniors on Friday, May 27. The rest of the student body will finish on June 3, 2022 — the four days after the Memorial Day break.
