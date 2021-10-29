The Lodi Police Department has some tips for a safe Halloween for everybody.
Citywide Halloween Trick or Treat in Lodi takes place Sunday between 5-8 p.m.
Meanwhile, the business trick or treat in Lodi is being held today between 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Here’s some advice for those participating:
- Carry glow sticks or flashlights
- Use reflective tape on costumes and bags
- Wear light colors to helps kids see and be seen by driver
- Join kids under age 12 for trick or treating
- Slow down and be alert! Kids are excited on Halloween and may dart into the street
- Turn on headlights early in the day to spot kids from further away
- Remind kids to cross the street at corners or crosswalks.
- When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls. Choose face paint over masks when possible. Masks can limit children’s vision.
- Parents should inspect children’s candy for foreign objects. Avoid homemade food.