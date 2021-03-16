The parking lot that is shared between the Lodi Elementary School/OSC building and the District Office building will soon be getting a facelift.
At its March 8 meeting, the Lodi School Board unanimously approved the resurfacing project for the parking lot, in which concrete will be poured on top of the current asphalt. The project is set to cost $201,000.
Samples of the current state of the lot were taken Feb. 25 by Milis Flatwork of Kaukauna — who will also resurface the lot — with results showing that the lot contained anywhere from 2.5 inches-5 inches of asphalt. Additionally, there was anywhere from 7-9 inches of 3/4-inch crushed stone underneath the asphalt surface.
It was noted by School Board member Bill Wipperfuth that when the current asphalt was laid 17 years ago, it was not done properly at its initial base. Fellow Board members were surprised that in spite of the mistake, the lot got many more years of life than anticipated.
“It’s a good time for us to invest. That is the worst area we have for a parking lot in the district because of what’s underneath,” Wipperfurth said.
Board member Jill McKiernan initially wasn’t in favor of the concrete, which has a life span of about 25-30 years — longer if certain options are added for longer protection — because LES was built in 1958 and she wondered how long the district would be using the school building. It was noted that whether or not LES/OSC students get a new building in the coming decades, the gym space that the school currently has is ideal and should be kept.
Recent updates to the LES/OSC building added 10 years of life to it, and the district and the Board were unsure what will happen when LES/OSC students need a new building.
The parking lot is also shared by the district office building, which is anticipated to be used for a long period of time, especially with the recent work done inside. Regardless of what happens with the LES/OSC building, the resurfacing needs to be done to accommodate those who use the district office.
Board member Steven Ricks also noted how affordable concrete currently is, and how the district has always invested well.
“We’ve short-changed (on projects) and paid for it in the past,” he said.
To lay more asphalt down, the cost would be about $60,000 cheaper than the concrete option, but would cost around $20,000 every three years in order to be resurfaced. That price could increase over the years.
District Administrator Vince Breunig recommended the concrete because, while it will initially cost more, there will be less maintenance needed and it is the cheaper long-term option. The project also includes resurfacing the current playground used by LES/OSC.
Milis Flatwork will pour three different depths of concrete. The playground will receive 3 inches because of the light foot traffic. The majority of the parking lot, as well as the areas directly adjacent to the district office will receive 4 inches due to it needing to accommodate light to moderate vehicle traffic. The final portion — the outer perimeter of the lot — will receive 5 inches of concrete due to being the most heavily trafficked, containing a main drop-off/pick-up area.
Per Milis Flatwork’s report, any thermal cracking greater than 3/4-inch will be filled with concrete slurry prior to final pouring, and any potholes deeper than 1 inch will also be filled with concrete prior to the overlay. Also, the company’s current recommendation does not require any sub-base remediation, and the current surface is suitable to have the concrete laid directly over the asphalt.
Also as part of the parking lot’s makeover, a single light pole will be placed in the middle of the lot. There is no current light source for the parking lot for events that take place after school hours. The cost for the installation of the light pole is $11,699 and will be done by Westphal & Company Inc. out of Madison.
Other news
An anonymous $1,200 donation was recently given to Lodi Primary School for staff to use as it sees fit.
“Whoever did this, we are so incredibly grateful,” LPS Principal Amy Fassbender said during the March 8 meeting. “It was one of the coolest experiences of my teaching career to open this and get this.”
She said that staff is already brainstorming on how to use the donation for its students, whether it be for Heritage Park, something with books, or another avenue.
Also, the LHS volleyball team will be holding a personal essentials drive during every home match this spring. All items collected will be donated to Reach Out Lodi.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.