A portion of the Lodi Marsh Segment of the Ice Age Trail. The 2020 Great American Outdoors Act, approved by the U.S House of Representatives aimed to bring $21.9 million to the state for improvements within National Park Service sites, including the Ice Age Trail.
The Ice Age Trail Alliance announced on Tuesday that the organization has purchased a 40.1-acre property to be protected as part of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail.
The new Dane County property, next to the Lodi Marsh State Wildlife Area and near the Lodi Marsh Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, will add at least one more mile to the Ice Age Trail, along with new camping space.
“The mix of mature forest and open views make this property a wonderful addition to the Ice Age Trail," said Kevin Thusius, Director of Land Conservation for the Alliance.
Funding for the $495,000 acquisition came from Alliance member support, the land fund of the Alliance’s Dane County Chapter, as well as Prairie Springs: The Paul Fleckenstein Trust.
The Alliance will seek grant reimbursement for the land purchase from Dane County’s Conservation Fund and the Wisconsin Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund.
This new acquisition makes for a total of nine properties newly protected by the Alliance in 2021. Other properties through the year include land in Polk, Waushara, Taylor, Washington and Portage Counties, as well as three properties in Langlade County.
“A number of elements aligned this year for the Alliance,” says Thusius. “Landowners looking to sell land combined with the financial support of our donors and supporters, enabled us to move quickly to protect significant property, which will help extend the Trail.”