Two area students were named to various honor societies during the Ripon College’s Awards Convocation in the spring.
Abigail Stitgen, of Lodi, was named to the Sigma Tau Delta (English) honor society.
Alexis Lentz, of Pardeeville, was named to the Laurel (All Disciplines) and Psi Chi (Psychology) honor societies.
