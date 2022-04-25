A Village of Dane man is facing up to 12 ½ years in prison with a mandatory minimum sentence of three years after an arrest in Lodi for operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a seventh offense.
Leroy Anderson, 59, was arrested just after midnight on April 17 after a City of Lodi police officer reported seeing a truck with a malfunctioning headlight driving north on Corner Street near Elm Street in the City of Lodi.
During the stop, according to the criminal complaint filed on April 19, the officer noted that the driver, Anderson, appeared to be drunk with an open can of Coors Light in the center console. Anderson reportedly admitted to having three beers earlier as well as the open can in the vehicle that he was drinking on his way home.
Anderson has six prior OWI convictions from incidents in July 1989, June 1992, August and December 1995, March 2003, and September 2008.
The afternoon following his arrest, Anderson appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court for an initial appearance, where he was ordered to be held on $3,000 cash bond. He was released on bond on April 25 with an order of absolute sobriety. He is due to next appear in court for a June 30 return hearing.
In 2016 the Wisconsin Legislature passed SB455, which increased penalties for OWI convictions, including making OWI as a seventh, eighth, or ninth offense a Class G felony, with a mandatory minimum sentence of three years in prison.