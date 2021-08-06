A 2-month-old infant abducted in Wisconsin Rapids by their non-custodial mother was recovered Thursday in a Village of Rio apartment.
During the search for the abducted child, a Columbia County Deputy located the suspect’s vehicle in Rio. It had been spray painted, with the plates removed and different license plates attached. Other attempts of disguising the vehicle were made.
After confirming that this was indeed the suspect vehicle, Columbia County Deputies, Rio Police Officers, and DCI Special Agents started searching apartments and residences in the area. After clearing numerous apartments and finding no infant or the suspects, law enforcement officers found them in an apartment in the Village of Rio.
The suspects were not cooperative and refused to leave the apartment, with the male suspect telling law enforcement that he was in possession of a firearm and demanded law enforcement leave the residence. Law enforcement officers could see the infant and the suspects in the apartment, but they would not come out.
A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office negotiator immediately started talking to the suspects and deescalated the situation. After about 30 minutes of negotiations, both suspects surrendered and were taken into custody without incident. A handgun was found and recovered as evidence.
The infant was found and as a precaution was given medical attention by both Rio and Aspirus DSH EMS and later taken to a local hospital to be checked over. The child is currently safe and in the custody of child protective services.
The abduction suspects have been identified as Haley Nichole Pelot, age 28, of Wisconsin Rapids, and Nicholas Shawn Hope, age 36, of Wisconsin Rapids.
On Aug. 5, 2021, the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department issued an Amber Alert for the infant, reporting that the baby was abducted by their non-custodial mother. Law enforcement had learned that the mother no longer had parental rights. It was believed that the mother was also with a male accomplice. Law enforcement across the state were given a vehicle description and possible license plate.
Information was discovered by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department that the abductor’s vehicle had passed through Columbia County earlier in the morning and was possibly in the Rio area. The Rio Police Department and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office sent numerous officers and deputies to the area to start searching.