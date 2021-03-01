Blessed Trinity Parish is hosting another drive-through fish fry at St. Michael’s Church in Dane on Friday, March 5. the event will be held from 5-7 p.m. in the church’s parking lot, located at 109 S. Military Road.
Each meal is $12 and includes three pieces of deep-fried breaded cod, the choice of a baked potato or french, with baked beans, coleslaw, a dinner roll and fritters. The cost is $2 for each additional piece of fish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.