Blessed Trinity Parish is hosting another drive-through fish fry at St. Michael’s Church in Dane on Friday, March 5. the event will be held from 5-7 p.m. in the church’s parking lot, located at 109 S. Military Road.

Each meal is $12 and includes three pieces of deep-fried breaded cod, the choice of a baked potato or french, with baked beans, coleslaw, a dinner roll and fritters. The cost is $2 for each additional piece of fish.

