Ripon College has announced its Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester, recognizing academic excellence. To qualify for the Dean's List at Ripon, students must achieve a 3.4 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale, and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded work.

Poynette’s Destiny Morter was named to the list along with Pardeeville’s Nadiya Kirchmeier and Alexis Lentz.

Ripon College, founded in 1851, is Wisconsin's best-value private college and a national leader in liberal arts education, devoted to ensuring every student realizes their unique potential. Ninety-six percent of alumni are employed, in graduate school or student-teaching within six months.

Pardeeville native graduates from Marquette University

This spring, Halie Schwingel of Pardeeville graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee. Schwingel earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Interdisciplinary International Affairs.

Schwingel was one of 2,236 students to graduate from Marquette in May. Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws more than 11,500 students from all 50 states and more than 84 different countries. Marquette is ranked in the top 10 nationally for job placement.

