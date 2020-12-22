With the approval by the Lodi Common Council at a Dec. 15 meeting, the Lodi Area Fire Department can now purchase a new fire engine to replace Engine 10, which has been in service since 1998.
The Council was in unanimous approval for the $650,000 purchase — $635,598.45 of which will be split into finance payments for the municipalities of the City of Lodi, the Town of Lodi and the Town of West Point. The Town of Lodi approved the purchase in November and West Point did so in October.
In a memo, Fire Chief Bobby Annen said that over the last three to four years, maintenance costs to keep Engine 10 working “would be roughly one half, or more, of a yearly payment toward a new truck.”
Annen reported that maintenance costs totaled more than $11,000 in 2018, and those costs more than doubled in 2019. This year, the costs are at $17,000 with yearly pump testing, standard maintenance and a DOT inspection still pending.
Per NFPA standards, an Engine can no longer be a front line engine once it is 25 years old — Engine 10 is 23 years old. Many times, the department has moved Engine 12 (made in 2005) as its main engine due to mechanical failures of Engine 10. Chief Annen, along with a “truck committee” formed in January, came to the conclusion that a new engine was the best and most cost effective option for the department.
All apparatus in LAFD’s fleet are over 20 years of age, with the exception of Engine 12.
The first finance payment isn’t due until one year after the lease commences. The contract will begin on Jan. 15, meaning the first payment isn’t due until January 2022. The current estimated time of delivery for the engine is 10 months away, and it will be shipped from Appleton.
The choice of financing can be done over five, seven or 10 years — with all being annual payments.
“The finance option works well with the budget process,” Alder Rich Stevenson said. “We’ve known this was a need for a long time.”
The five-year plan has an annual payment of $134,058.68 with a 2.07% interest rate, the seven-year plan has an annual payment of $99,165.22 at 2.46% interest rate, and the 10-year plan has an annual payment of $73,699.19 with an interest rate of 2.94%.
