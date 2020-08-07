Fourteen local student-athletes, across six UW schools, were recently named to the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Scholastic Honor Roll.
To be eligible for the list, student-athletes must have carried a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. More than 50 percent of the WIAC's student-athletes achieved Honor Roll status.
The following area students were named to the Honor Roll (listed by hometown, with college and sport):
Dane
Hunter Grams, UW-Platteville, Football
Lodi
Matthew Saager, UW-Whitewater, Football
Savannah Curtis, UW-Whitewater, Women’s Soccer
Owen Jelinek, UW-Stout, Track & Field
Alana Gilles, UW-La Crosse, Women’s Basketball
Isabelle Clary, UW-La Crosse, Women’s Cross Country and Track & Field
McKenzie Krutchen, UW-La Crosse, Women’s Cross Country and Track & Field
Alex Mashak, UW-Eau Claire, Football
Riley Persike, UW-Eau Claire, Women’s Tennis
Amber Richter, UW-Oshkosh, Women’s Soccer
Pardeeville
Meghan Witt, UW-Eau Claire, Softball
Poynette
Haley Radewan, UW-La Crosse, Softball
Cody Chadwick, UW-Oshkosh, Men’s Cross Country and Track & Field
Elizabeth Reddeman, UW-Oshkosh, Women’s Cross Country and Track & Field
Local students graduate from UW-Oshkosh
Nearly 1,700 University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh students graduated in May, when the 146th spring commencement ceremony was conducted in a virtual format for the first time on the school’s history.
The new grads included more than 1,200 with bachelor's degrees, 220 master's degree candidates, nearly 200 with associate degrees and 43 with doctoral degrees.
The area students who graduated (listed by hometown, with degree and major) are:
Lodi
Alison Kramer, College of Letters and Science, Athletic Training
Sara Lane, College of Education and Human Services, Teaching and Learning
Jack Steinhoff, College of Business, Finance
Pardeeville
Kelsey Ehlert, College of Nursing, Nursing
Hailey Sieber, College of Letters and Science, Communication Studies
Poynette
Claire Clough, College of Letters and Science, Environmental Studies-Policy and Values Emphasis, and German
Area students honored by, accepted to Palmer College of Chiropractic
Joshua Paulson of Dane has been named to the spring 2020 trimester Dean's List at the Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Also, Michaela Avila of Lodi has been accepted for enrollment for the summer 2020 trimester in the Bachelor of Science, General Science program at the college’s main campus in Davenport.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, San Jose (California) and Port Orange (Florida).
