Lodi native Brenda Ayers is taking over the position of City Administrator and Finance Director after a year and a half as city clerk.
The decision was made in a special Common Council session on Dec. 14, in which the board made their decision from two final candidates.
Lodi Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd explained, in a later interview, that she was sympathetic toward Ayers for the extra stresses of being an internal candidate for a position. Since much of a search process would ordinarily be handled by a city clerk, Groves Lloyd said that a goal at the beginning was to handle it “as ethically and cleanly as we possibly could.”
Deputy Clerk Lanette Mayberry took charge of the logistics of the hiring process, organizing questions and communications with candidates.
“I think that was great,” said Ayers. “Because there was no question there about ‘did I do anything to change the process or put anything in my favor?’ so I thought that was very fair of the city to say, ‘when it comes to this job you will be treated as an external candidate in many ways.’”
In the interest of fairness there were moments that could look silly from the outside, such as the first round of interviews, which were held via Zoom, meaning that Ayers logged into an online meeting to speak to interviewers that were just down the hall.
“It was important to me too,” said Ayers, “because if I got the job I wanted people to know it wasn’t because I was here, or because I was doing the job in the interim. And the city and I were up front with each other in the interim, that yes, I would do the job in the interim, but also knowing that it doesn’t guarantee a promotion.”
A handicap for internal candidates, according to Groves Lloyd, is that the rest of the staff tend to personally know their record, not leaving any room for exaggeration in a resume.
“But Brenda doesn’t need to exaggerate, she had a track record with the city and in this interim role has done a fabulous job,” said Groves Lloyd. “Personally, she’s just great to work with and I trust her completely with her sense of ethics and transparency and process, and how things should work.”
Ayers joined the city staff as clerk in July 2020, but already had experience in municipal administration, as the administrator, clerk and treasurer for the Town of Burke between 2008 and 2020.
Among her time in Lodi, little would be described as “typical,” as Ayers arrived in the position of clerk near the height of the COVID pandemic. It would be almost a year in the job before they opened the doors to visits from the general public. Exceptions would be people coming in for absentee voting, or an election.
As the new year arrives, one of the first challenges for Ayers will be the question of what to do with her current position–whether the job of clerk should be filled as-is, if she should retain that title, or some other option.
In addition, she expects to explore ideas about how the city approaches the budgeting process, communicating with department heads, and laying out long-term goals that the budget would ideally be meant to address.
“She has been a great advisor to me as well as being a clerk,” said Groves Lloyd, “so I’m excited, myself, to work with her, but also for the staff and the community–she’s going to be an exceptional administrator and finance director.”