On Saturday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Nov. 15 the Winnequah Gun Club in Lodi will hold a hunter sight-in.
Each day, the Gun Club will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for hunters to sight their guns. The cost is $10 for the first gun and $5 for each additional gun. A portion of the proceeds will benefit a local charity.
There will be 25-, 50-, 100-, and 200-yard targets, with experienced sight-in assistance and a gunsmith on site.
Anyone who comes will be entered into drawings for Vortex rifle scopes.
The Gun Club can be accessed from Lang Road, off of County Highway V. For more details, and directions, go to www.winnequahgunclub.org.
Breakfast with Santa
The Poynette American Legion will host Breakfast with Santa from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Parents and children age 10 and under are invited to a complimentary breakfast. Each child will also receive a gift from Santa.
