An Iowa man is in custody in Columbia County Jail, accused of recklessly leading state troopers on chase on northbound Interstate-39/90/94 while under the influence of drugs.
Kyle Futrel, 27, of Cherokee, Iowa, is being held on a $5,000 cash bond, facing felony charges of eluding an officer, second-degree reckless endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of narcotics.
According to court documents the incident began on the evening of Dec. 17, when the Wisconsin State Patrol received a series of reports, starting around 5:57 p.m.: one of a semi-tractor with a trailer passing a car using the median shoulder, then another of a semi that was “all over the road,” and a third reporting that the semi had stopped completely while in traffic and was backing up toward the caller’s vehicle.
A trooper caught up with the suspected semi on northbound Interstate-39/90/94 in Arlington, near Smokey Hollow Road. As the trooper was following, attempting to get the attention of the driver by driving between the middle and right lane, the semi’s driver reportedly turned off all the vehicle’s lights, “blacking it out” while traveling at around 50 mph. The semi eventually came to a stop while on the interstate, blocking northbound traffic.
The driver of the semi, Futrel, reportedly refused to follow instructions from the trooper when asked to uncross his hands and when asked to say if there was anyone else in the truck, telling the trooper that he would cooperate when the trooper he would cooperate if the trooper would quit being “a dick.”
Following the arrival of a second trooper arrived and assisted in a search of the truck in which the officers found three objects, totaling 11 grams, of what tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as a vape pen containing a substance that tested positive for THC.
The Columbia County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Futrel on Dec. 21 after which Judge Troy Cross ordered Futrel to be held on $5,000 cash bond. Futrel is scheduled to next appear in court for a Dec. 29 preliminary hearing.